The Republicans betray their voters...again...twice

It has been weeks since the midterm elections concluded. The Democrats must have heaved a sigh of relief that they didn't receive an empathic routing.

It is probably also a relief for some Republicans. They no longer have to engage in a charade on the campaign trail of claiming to stand for the people. They can revert back to being themselves and siding with the D.C. Democrat Establishment. In exchange, the media call them "the good ones," and occasionally, they are offered seats at the table.

Once they stop being useful idiots, the Democrats will fall on them like a ton of bricks.

One of the best examples of this variety is John McCain. McCain was a darling of the Democrats for frequently siding with them on key issues. But when McCain ran for president, he was labeled with the standard pejorative epithets reserved for Republicans. He was called bigoted, heartless, anti-poor, old, anachronistic, etc. The Democrats even concocted scandals to attack him.

After his ignominious defeat, McCain swallowed his pride and continued to be a lapdog for the Democrats.

McCain became a useful idiot for the Democrats after 2016 when Trump announced his candidacy for president. McCain frequently attacked Trump. He voted to save Obamacare, despite claiming to hate it. The McCains allowed John McCain's funeral to become a Trump roast. Cindy McCain campaigned for Joe Biden in 2020. In exchange, Biden appointed her U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

Unfortunately, there are many others like McCain, and the betrayals are relentless.

So what are the latest betrayals?

The First Betrayal

Recently, twelve Senate Republicans helped their Democrat colleagues advance a "Respect for Marriage" Act. The stated purpose of the act is to support to protect same-sex "marriage" and interracial marriage.

The problem with the Act is that it could violate religious freedoms and freedom of choice. It could compel the likes of bakers, florists, and other wedding service providers to violate their religious and personal beliefs and provide their services for same-sex celebrations.

The bill could leave conscientious objectors of same-sex "marriage" vulnerable to retaliation from the government. Taking on the government would consume time, money, and effort, which is most difficult for regular people.

It could give ideas to Democrats to purposefully approach conservative vendors, especially during election time, and create a ruckus if they refuse to serve customers due to their religious beliefs.

The Democrats probably think they will end up targeting conservative Christians. But they forget that even Muslims, whom the Democrats seem to have a fondness for, also disapprove of LGBT issues. How will the Democrats react if a Muslim caterer refuses to serve chicken kababs and biryani at a same-sex "wedding"?

The bill also fails to protect nonprofit social service organizations from being punished by the government for upholding their views on marriage while working in areas such as adoption and foster care. Conservative organizations fear that they could lose their tax-exempt status over their religious beliefs.

An amendment by Senator Lee that protected the religious rights of individuals was rejected.

So which Republican senators voted for this act?

Roy Blunt of Missouri,

Richard Burr and Thom Tillis of North Carolina,

Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia,

Susan Collins of Maine,

Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming,

Rob Portman of Ohio,

Mitt Romney of Utah,

Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska,

Joni Ernst of Iowa

Todd Young of Indiana

The Second Potential Betrayal

The Federalist also reported that congressional Republicans are collaborating with the Democrats to pass a massive spending bill before the end of the year.

After meeting with Biden, House and Senate leaders announced they had reached an agreement on the need for Congress to pass an omnibus spending package before the government's current funding runs out on Dec. 16.

Unlike a continuing resolution (C.R.), which funds the federal government just for a few months, an omnibus bill would provide funding for the entire 2023 fiscal year.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) supports the idea. So does Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is likely to become speaker when Republicans assume control of the House in January, danced all around without taking a stand. McCarthy expressed a preference for an omnibus package but noted that he has "no problem" advancing a C.R. and "coming back in January" to hash out a long-term bill that includes funding for Republican priorities.

There isn't much concern because it is the overburdened taxpayer who, as always, will be footing the bill.

Where will the money go?

House Democrats are seeking to increase discretionary spending to $1.6 trillion. Senate Republican leaders are focused on raising defense spending and "providing more aid to Ukraine."

If the outgoing Congress manages to pass the omnibus bill before the end of the year, it will override the power of spending of the newly elected House that went to the Republicans.

The House will remain in control of the GOP for at least two years. If the spending priorities for the first year are decided by the outgoing House, it is a violation of the public mandate.

It also would violate historical precedent. Since 1994, control of the House has changed hands in four midterm election cycles (1994, 2006, 2010, and 2018). Never before has the outgoing House majority passed an omnibus spending bill during the lame-duck session following the election.

Is betrayal a strong word?

The Democrats aren't merely an opposition party. They seek authoritarianism. They call political opponents domestic terrorists and are using government agencies to criminalize political opposition. They use crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic to encroach on personal freedoms.

The effects of Democrat misgovernance have been catastrophic.

The southern border is open, causing a record influx of illegal aliens, some of whom are violent criminals, and the smuggling of illicit drugs.

Inflation is at 8.5 percent, causing the cost of living to skyrocket and savings to diminish.

The U.S. economy is in a downward spiral. Experts predict that if this trajectory continues, the U.S. could witness a recession.

In addition to the soft economy, the crime wave continues to ravage the nation and place further hardships on citizens.

The Democrat proclivity for totalitarianism combined with their misgovernance has placed the citizen in peril.

During such times of peril, the least you expect is for your allies to stand by you. But when these allies either turn into bystanders or actively collaborate with your adversary, it must be called what it really is: a betrayal.

The question remains: will these betrayers ever be evicted from D.C.?

