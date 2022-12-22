The poor judgment of the loony left

It's obvious that leftists and conservatives have vast differences of opinion as to how to run a country. But that's only part of the picture, because the left routinely finds itself in the middle of disasters leftists themselves have caused because of their poor ability to judge.

How can the American people take leftists and their propaganda media seriously when, at nearly every turn, leftists' choices have turned out to be incredibly incorrect and obviously one-sided?

The left's adoration of Michael Avenatti is a perfect example. Avenatti, a disgraced attorney, was at one time the busiest guest on propaganda media television. According to the Washington Free Beacon, Avenatti appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Real Time with Bill Maher, CBS This Morning, Good Morning America, Today, The View, The Circus, and more. At one time, he appeared on ten different shows in 24 hours.

The leftist media gave him numerous accolades, saying he could be the next president and calling him the "savior of the republic." MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell said Trump was "terrified" of Avenatti, and The View's Joy Behar said he was "saving the country."

It turns out this darling of the left pleaded guilty to embezzling millions of dollars from four of his clients and was found guilty on all three counts related to the attempted extortion of Nike. He was also convicted in a New York federal court of identity theft and wire fraud. On December 5, 2022, Avenatti was sentenced to 14 years in prison for wire fraud as well as obstruction against the IRS in its effort to collect $5 million in unpaid payroll taxes.

How can anyone be so wrong regarding a person's character as the left and propaganda media were? In their haste to destroy anything Trump, the propaganda networks entered a hypnotic trance of hatred so deep that they never bothered to look into Avenatti's shady dealings. Avenatti's attack on conservative Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was a bonus.

The propaganda media were all in on the left's policy to defund and eliminate the police. In their efforts to solve racial injustice, the left decimated police budgets and forced police departments across the country to lose thousands of experienced officers. What could go wrong with eliminating water when dealing with fires?

As the number of homicides increased and hospitals filled up with shooting victims, the left responded by turning a blind eye to the smashed police vehicles and street riots that permeated the country.

Like a meteorologist talking about how great the weather is while standing in the middle of a snowstorm, the propaganda media were seen talking about peaceful protests as buildings were ablaze. And then, when it became impossible to ignore the carnage, the left had their propaganda media networks report that conservatives were really the ones who wanted to defund the police.

The propaganda media joined the efforts of the left to force through as many "Green New Deal" programs as possible. The big plan was to make America carbon-responsible while increasing the use of renewable energy. The results were as quick as they were devastating.

In the left's judgment, crushing America's energy was seen as a move to prosperity. Reality didn't agree. Gas prices soared, doubling to $5 per gallon, up from $2.39 when Biden took office. The inflation rate increase was the fastest in the last 40 years. Once again, the left massively misjudged, and the propaganda media lied, forcing hardworking Americans into unnecessary hardships and to needlessly sacrifice essentials.

The catastrophic results make it painfully clear. The left and its propaganda media conspirators have been demonstrably wrong on nearly every decision they made since Biden took office.

It might seem cynical, but it could be reasonably argued that nobody could be that poor in making judgments and that the left actually intends to destroy the American economy in order to build a socialist state.

