The Omnibus bill ensures continued January 6 persecutions

Freedom of speech and the right to petition the government are enshrined in the First Amendment, but our government class is making sure that conservative Americans understand that, if they make any slip-ups in exercising those rights, the federal government will destroy them. That’s why the monstrous $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that’s poised to pass with Republican help includes an additional $212.1 million for the DOJ for the sole purpose of prosecuting January 6 defendants.

According to NBC News:

The package would give U.S. attorneys a budget of $2.63 billion for the coming fiscal year, a $212.1 million boost above current levels. One reason for the additional money is “to further support prosecutions related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and domestic terrorism cases,” according to a summary provided by the House Appropriations Committee.

What makes that number especially amazing is that the DOJ had requested only $34 million to fund those prosecutions.

But, wait! There’s more:

In addition, the FBI would receive $11.33 billion, “an increase of $569.6 million above the fiscal year 2022 enacted level and $524 million above the President’s budget request, including for efforts to investigate extremist violence and domestic terrorism,” the Appropriations Committee summary said.

This money makes sense if you understand that congress supports the reality that the DOJ is no longer interested in ensuring justice through the land and that the FBI has dedicated itself to destroying conservatives. Regarding the latter, the FBI has admitted that the “increase” in “domestic terrorism” it’s investigating is simply following up on January 6.

Image by Andrea Widburg

There’s so much to be said about this that I’m practically choking on my own words. In no particular order:

The DOJ and FBI have mostly given a pass to the Democrat-backed May 2020 attack on the White House that saw 60 Secret Service agents injured and that was the most consequential attack since the British burned the White House during the War of 1812.

The DOJ and FBI have mostly given a pass to the hundreds of anti-Kavanaugh protestors who took over a Senate building (which means it’s still part of the Capitol).

The DOJ and FBI have mostly given a pass to the hundreds of protestors who tried to breach the Supreme Court when Kavanaugh was being sworn in.

The DOJ and FBI have mostly given a pass to the thousands of people who destroyed Americans in 2020.

Given the resources the DOJ and FBI are dedicated to January 6, it seems that the administrative state is giving a pass to the fentanyl purveyors who are now the leading cause of adult deaths in America. The same bureaucrats seem unconcerned about the sex trafficking and child labor victims pouring across our southern border.

When it comes to the men still held prisoner in Washington D.C. 23 and a half months after January 6, the DOJ and FBI are unconcerned with the Sixth Amendment’s mandate that anyone whom the federal government accuses of a crime has an inherent, God-given right “to a speedy and public trial [that hasn’t happened], by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed [something that’s impossible in D.C.]…and to have the Assistance of counsel for his defence [the public defenders assigned to these broken men dislike both them and their cause].”

There’s also the little matter of the way in which it appears that the protestors now being hunted down and persecuted were entrapped. At the link, you’ll see videos showing professional, black-clad operatives removing the fences and signs that would have alerted naïve Americans that they were on forbidden ground. There’s also the video showing Capitol police welcoming unwary people into the Capitol.

The Omnibus bill is a war on Americans in all the ways that matter. It will further break us economically, and it sends a clear message to conservatives that, if they choose to exercise their First Amendment rights to speak freely and petition their government, that same government will do everything within its power to entrap them, hunt them down, and destroy them.

And as an FYI, Senate Republicans are supporting the bill, and only 31 out of 213 House Republicans are trying to fight back.