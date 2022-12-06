The new Sheriff of Nottingham: Merrick Garland

Sheriff of Nottingham: “Just a minute. Robin Hood steals money from my pocket, forcing me to hurt the public, and they love him for it? That’s it, then! Cancel kitchen scraps for lepers and orphans, no more merciful beheadings, and call off Christmas!” (Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves)

On November 15, 2022, Donald Trump announced his candidacy for President of the United States in 2024. Three days later, on November 18, 2022, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel to oversee two ongoing investigations.

“Based on recent developments, including the former President’s announcement that he is a candidate for President in the next election, and the sitting President’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a Special Counsel,” said Attorney General Garland. “Such an appointment underscores the Department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters. It also allows prosecutors and agents to continue their work expeditiously, and to make decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law.”

This doesn’t pass the giggle test. However, if we do a deep dive into the mind of Sheriff Merrick, the anointing of a special counsel is designed to create the appearance of a prosecution team, “indisputably guided only by the facts and the law.” In other words, this isn’t a political matter. This is a matter of justice.

The problem for Sheriff Merrick is obvious: no one believes this isn’t 100% politically motivated. Nevertheless, let’s do another deep dive into the mind of Sheriff Merrick: the media elites are already on my side and using their massive media power to convince average Allen and average Anne that this is pure justice at work and not politics: although this is the same tactic used by AG’s in classic banana republics to stick it to political enemies, Donald Trump is losing the propaganda war that has morphed into a communications war: even though his Twitter account has been restored, he can’t be heard over cacophonous din from the media elites (comedians, novelists, actors, journalists, etc., etc., etc.) who target him daily: Plus, another investigation of Trump will wear him down: he must be running out of gas after he was tortured for four straight years as President: By God, this time we’ll get him!

Thoughtful chin rub here: we have other allies as well: the FBI has 37,000 full-time employees: woohoo, talk about scary! Plus, we even have some Republicans with us: the daughter of Dick Cheney will create the appearance of bipartisan justice since the media loves to interview her and daddy loves to make Trump-hating videos, and Liz’s sister is married with children to a smokin’ hot lesbo: we can’t lose this time!

Another thoughtful chin rub here: but what about the American People?

Who cares -- they don’t have any power anyway!

Image: US Senate