The media's biggest grift: fake stories sold as truth

Fabrication seems to be a standard practice for the media, other Democrats, and members of the Deep state.

It would be very helpful to the modern viewer — who looks to news outlets for unbiased information on current events — if the media always did research instead of repeating what they are told as they campaign for Democrats.

Below is a small sample of fabricated stories:

The FBI fabricated a narrative which they then marketed to Twitter and other media outlets as reality, all to bury the truth about the Biden family corruption. (Most of the media is now burying this story.)

Biden has fabricated major “accomplishments” of his life and family, all to the cheers of the media, other Democrats, and many so-called Republicans — remember the lies about his collegiate years? This week, he fabricated a story about his uncle and a Purple Heart.

President Obama fabricated the nature of Obamacare to get it passed — “you get to keep your doctor.”

Harry Reid fabricated the story that Romney didn’t pay taxes for ten years.

Obama and Hillary left Americans to die in Libya while they concocted a fake story about a video. They were clearly more consumed with reelection than the lives of Americans or the truth.

James Comey listed all the crimes Hillary committed and then concocted the lie that no prosecutor would take the case.

Hillary and the DNC paid over $10 million to a foreign national to come up with a fake dossier about Trump and Russia to destroy Trump. Then they fabricated the story that the payments were for legal services when they reported the payments to the FEC because the truth wouldn’t have been helpful.

Deep state bureaucrats at the FBI then used this fraudulent dossier when they continually lied to the FISA courts in their efforts to destroy Trump.

Congressman Raskin, a member of the January 6th committee, and other Democrats fabricated the lie that the 2016 election was stolen to justify their challenge on the House floor to the results. I don’t recall Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger accusing them of being a threat to democracy or caring about the violent riots after the election.

After Trump was elected, the media and other Democrats fabricated the story, for four years, that he was an illegitimate president and we had endless investigations. The purpose of these lies was to mislead the public in their efforts to destroy Trump.

Senator Warren got paid a lot as a fake Indian.

The media fabricated the story about the Covington Catholic boys, most notably Nick Sandmann, being racists.

The WaPo and others fabricated stories about Justice Kavanaugh in their efforts to destroy him.

Many media outlets spread a highly problematic story that White Duke Lacrosse players raped a Black woman — Vanity Fair has since reported the inaccuracy of the initial smear campaign.

The media and others fabricated the “hands up don’t shoot” story to gin up racial hate and violence.

The media, Biden, and others fabricated a story about what Trump said in Charlottesville to gin up racial hate and division.

Fifty former intelligence officials fabricated the story that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.

Fauci, WHO, and the CDC fabricated all sorts of misleading information about COVID.

And the biggest and most dangerous fabricated tale of all: That it is settled science that temperatures are directly related to humans’ use of coal and oil. In the last 150 years, the use of these natural resources has risen exponentially while temperatures have fluctuated around a flat line, sometimes rising, and sometimes falling. If there is no correlation, there can be no causation.

Summary: I wish that politicians would not fabricate stories but I sure as heck don’t care what the media and other Democrats say because so much of what they do and say is made up in order to infect the United States with leftist policies to destroy the greatest and most prosperous country that ever existed.

