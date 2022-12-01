The Left is on board with the suppression of liberty in China

Why is the far Left on board with the suppression of liberty in China?

The past few days have witnessed extraordinary events in Red China, with protestors literally risking their lives as they battle hazmat-clad riot police in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. As Tucker Carlson noted in a recent video, unless you read some of the English papers, you wouldn’t know that Chinese President Xi Jinping had sent tanks to put down these protests.

Even worse, the people who supposedly stand for liberty -- with many on the pro-freedom Right helping their cause by labeling them as ‘liberals’ -- are actively working to suppress free speech or censor what their authoritarian brethren are doing to these people.

Carlson ascribes this behavior to possible financial motivations, but the real reasons are far deeper and darker than that. While some of these corporations may have monetary connections, that doesn’t explain why the rest of the nation’s socialist media isn’t fully covering this oppression.

So, why are they doing this?

The answer is rather simple and straightforward if you understand the basics of the individualist Right and the collectivist Left.

We of the pro-freedom Right believe in individual rights and liberties. Anti-liberty leftists only believe in collective ‘rights’ and ‘liberties.’ These are non-existent for the individual since they are only possessed by the group.

Thus, the collective (read: ruling class) can decide to take these away from certain individuals at a whim for whatever reason they deem necessary. The same holds true for the far-Left ruling class in this country. They agree with the suppression of liberty there and anywhere else. That is why they are silent or helping in any way they can.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Studio Incendo