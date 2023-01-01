The evolution of God and man in the West

God said of man: “Be fruitful and increase in number.”

Democrats/Progressives say: “We should become extinct.”

God said of humans: “Male and female I created them.”

Democrats/Progressives say: “There are an infinite number of genders, all fluid and fungible.”

The Bible says: “Truth originates from God. Truth is absolute. It can be rationally understood and defined.”

Democrats/Progressives say: “Truth, if there can be said to be such a thing, is relative. I have my truth, you have your truth, everyone has their own truth, whatever that may be.”

The Bible says: “Man shall not lie with man, nor woman with woman.”

The Uniparty/Progressives say: “Gay PRIDE, baby! Let your freak flag fly!”

The Bible says: “Honor thy father and mother.”

Progressives say: “The Patriarchy sucks. My mother doesn’t understand me. Don’t trust anyone over 30. We need to get rid of the nuclear family. Everyone in the distant past was racist, homophobic, misogynistic, and stupid. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.”

God told man: “Rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living creature that moves on the ground.”

Democrats/Progressives say: “We are no better than animals. We have no right to control them. In fact, the Earth and all the other creatures would be better off without us. We are the parasites.”

Seeing a pattern? Beginning to understand? Let’s continue.

God says: “Thou shalt not kill.”

Democrats/Progressives say: “Abortion up until birth (and maybe a bit after) must be a constitutional right! And we need to make assisted suicide more available, acceptable, and affordable. And we should let serial violent criminals go free! Also, the death penalty is cruel.”

God says: “Thou shalt not steal.”

Democrats/Progressives say: “It’s society’s fault. Many people have to steal to survive… or to fight back against the White, patriarchal structure and systemic racism inherent in our country. Defund the police! Cashless bail!”

God says: “Thou shalt not bear false witness against your neighbor.”

Democrats/Progressives say: “Trump won because of Russian collusion! Trump is a Russian plant! January 6 was worse than 9/11 and the Civil War… combined! MAGA supporters are terrorists! Half the country are ‘semi-fascists,’ and/or ‘deplorables.’” Etc., etc., ad nauseam.

God says: “You shall not covet your neighbor’s house, you shall not covet your neighbor’s wife, nor his manservant, nor his maidservant, nor his ox, nor his ass, nor any thing that is your neighbor’s.”

Democrats/Progressives say: “Raise taxes! Everyone should have the same amount of… everything! Looting is understandable! Equity, equity, equity! Soak the rich! (Except nobody’s taking my stuff, I’ve earned it.)”

To Democrats/Progressives/Leftists/Marxists, God is out, replaced by those who believe they know better than any old God ever could. Ironically, they, too, are deeply religious, but they worship themselves. Hypocritical, virtue signaling, arrogant, ignoramuses… they mock Christianity and God’s will… and beckon us to submit to them.

Now, that is progress. Is it not?

