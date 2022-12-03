The day of the flamers

I just watched a segment of Tucker Carlson’s show from last night, during which Tucker and comedian Adam Corolla discussed the quality of people hired by the Biden administration to fill significant, important positions in our government. They spoke specifically about Sam Brinton, hired to manage the disposal of spent nuclear material, and Rachel Levine, Assistant Health Secretary. Not coincidentally, both Brinton and Levine are non-binary and transgender.

Carlson and Corolla addressed the situation in a manner that coincided with my beliefs; if a person can do the job, whatever that job may be, he is entitled to the position. How someone dresses or whom he, or she sleep with are irrelevant if the job is being done in a competent manner. But the Biden folks have definitely put the cart before the horse, seeing as how both of these individuals were hired based primarily on their aberrant sexual identities. They are forcing the square peg into the round hole so as to appear woke, diverse, and with it. After all, they wouldn’t want Stephen Colbert to think less of them.

As far as performance, I haven’t heard much in the way of negative comments about Levine, except for her less than stately appearance. Brinton, on the other hand, faces felony charges for stealing a piece of luggage from the baggage claim at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. In a normal course of events, one would expect that Brinton would soon be out of a job. So far, though, that is not the case. We’ll see what happens going forward.

Now, lest you think I am some sort of homophobe, be advised that I had a brother, a man I loved dearly, who was gay and unfortunately lost to AIDS and Fauci malfeasance. My brother and his gay friends wanted only to be accepted as human beings and to be allowed to do their jobs with no more or less approval or disapproval than that given to their straight colleagues. They believed in a meritocracy. These men, whom I spoke with at length on many occasions and whom I genuinely liked, were not fans of flamboyance. Those gay individuals whom they referred to as ‘flamers’ were not particularly well-liked or appreciated. My brother commented to me on more than one occasion that ‘how were homosexuals supposed to be taken seriously when members of their group paraded around like circus clowns?’ I believe he would be appalled by recent events.

Today we live in a world substantially different than those days of the ‘80s of which I speak. Is it possible that my brother and his friends would be advocates for people like Brinton and Levine? Of course it is -- though I think it highly unlikely. But the scary thing about today’s world is that there are a lot of countries out there that don’t like us at all. As Rod Serling might have said, “Imagine if you will. Vladmir Putin, Kim Jong-un, Xi Jingping, and the Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Hosseine Khamenei seated around a table discussing the state of the world while gazing at a picture of Levine and Brinton. That sound you hear, spoken in four different languages, translates to ‘Launch, baby, launch.” It is beyond time that we start projecting strength rather than idiocy.

Image: Jason Miller