Surrendering to the far-left fascists’ war on language is a losing strategy

Everybody has their own special talents and as a collective, the anti-liberty Left has a distinct ability to promulgate big and little lies with language.

Lying leftists — yes, we know that’s both repetitive and redundant — are masters at mendacity and the greatest at gaslighting. Anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far-Left tend to be failures at everything in life except being able to lie with the best of them.

But of course, this is a survival skill for them. White-tailed deer can quickly move through the forest. Cuttlefish can blend in with their surroundings, and leftists must lie because no one with a modicum of sanity would support them (other than in the cemeteries) if they knew the true nature of their national socialist agenda.

This is because their modus operandi has consistently been to fabricate a societal problem then frame it as a “crisis”, all before absolving themselves of any guilt while simultaneously providing a ‘pathway’ to power for themselves.

Daniel Greenfield recently produced a video on the subject: Define the Crisis to Defeat the Left.

He makes the very good point that arguing with the fascist far-left on their terms automatically places you at a disadvantage. The best example is when many conservatives shoot themselves in the foot by referring to them as liberals — when we do, we are constantly helping the Left deceive everyone that they have the least bit of interest in the concept of ‘liberty.’ Or, acknowledging that there isn’t a “gun violence” problem, rather the Left’s “pro-crime” policy problem.

Arguing with the Left about the details of the crisis, which conservatives are often prone to do, is defeatist. It fights the battle on the Left’s territory and sets the stage for an eventual defeat which has happened over and over again. The way to win is to begin by clearly defining the crisis, robbing the Left of the ability to impose a solution to a crisis that it manufactured.

9 out of 10 times the actual crisis has been caused, enabled, or worsened by the Left. When we define the crisis correctly, we also make it clear that the Left’s policies are the cause of our misery.

This is why you should never, ever use the words and terminology of those gaslighting ghouls. They have collectively created this to place the pro-freedom right at a monumental disadvantage.

The issue of criminal violence instead of the ridiculous term ‘gun violence’ is one of the prime examples from the video. As the author of The Gulag Archipelago, the work that started the downfall of the socialist Soviet Union, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn noted that common criminals were treated better in the Soviet penal system because it was thought they were victims of society.

Have you noticed that we’re seeing the same mindset from leftists in the states? They are pro-crime in most cases and they are against the innocent being able to defend themselves. This is why they are blaming inanimate objects instead of themselves for encouraging crime.

Why would they do this?

The answer is multifaceted: they get to virtue signal that they aren’t punishing the downtrodden; it gives them an excuse for even more draconian police controls and they get to clamp down on you owning a gun. It’s a win-win, and all they have to do is lie about it with the words they use. As usual, they never accept blame for what they’ve done, they just call for even more restrictions on your freedom. Because we all know that crime is somehow caused by our guns instead of their voters running roughshod in the streets. It makes perfect sense if you don’t apply the basic rules of reality or logic, or think about it too much.

Even worse are the words they use for the illegal invasion. An invasion is defined as:

the act of invading something

the act of entering a place in an attempt to take control of it

Doesn’t that accurately describe what is taking place? But with the fascist far-left lying with language, that reality is obfuscated to our detriment.

Even the controlled opposition Fox News plays along with the charade, referring to the untold millions invading the country over our wide-open border as ‘migrants.’ That word implies a temporary visit, often coupled with the term ‘worker’ as an almost subliminal socialist positivity statement. Even worse is the term ‘dreamers’ that verges on being Orwellian. That not only inverts reality but completely obscures it.

They’ve created the crisis while lying about it at the same time.

They simultaneously say the border is secure while they claim the system is broken and the only way to ‘fix’ it is to turn those illegal invaders into a permanent underclass that will keep the far-left in power.

Throwing open the border while gaslighting the people at the same time is going to create a disaster when Title 42 is dropped. As the headline “Tens of Thousands of Illegal Aliens in Mexico Heading to U.S. Border in Preparation for Benedict Biden’s National Suicide” put it. But somehow, they get away with their deflection by the way they frame the argument.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

