Spoken like a true sociopath, CDC’s Walensky thanks Tuskegee’s guinea pigs for their ‘sacrifice’

There are few crimes in history more offensive than treating humans as lab rats, and the perpetrators of such “research” achieve notoriety as evil personified. Aptly, these offenses are known as “crimes against humanity” with the actors being guilty of such crimes.

We’re all tragically familiar with Josef Mengele, whose experiments earned him the moniker “Angel of Death”; we know about MK Ultra; we’re privy to the “scientific” exploits conducted by Alfred Kinsey and his team of pedophiles; and we remember Tuskegee. (This is by no means a comprehensive list.)

Yet, the way we remember Tuskegee, is apparently not the way that the CDC’s Rochelle Walensky remembers Tuskegee. See what she said in a recent tweet:

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Tuskegee syphilis study. Tomorrow, I will be joined by colleagues & #PublicHealth leaders as we honor the 623 African American men, their suffering & sacrifice, and our commitment to ethical research and practice. https://t.co/cbR8Shy0Db — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) November 29, 2022

For anyone who needs a brief reminder, doctors (doctors!) from the U.S. Public Health Service arrived in rural Alabama, dangled the promise of free medical care (among other things) to petition Black men to participate in a study of syphilis — although the doctors told the subjects they were suffering from “bad blood.” Then, once a cure was developed, treatment was withheld, and the “doctors” took notes and made observations “as the men died or were ravaged by the effects” of the untreated disease. Its legacy? By the end of the experiment in 1972:

28 participants had perished from syphilis, 100 more had passed away from related complications, at least 40 spouses had been diagnosed with it and the disease had been passed to 19 children at birth.

In the aftermath, outrage arose from the lack of informed consent. Medical researchers had lied, and then withheld known treatment — these men and their families were kept completely in the dark.

However, Walensky found it fit to “honor” the “sacrifice” of the unwitting human lab rats — and the new Twitter staff knocked it out of the park with the affixed “context label”:

The subjects, their families, and sexual partners did not make a sacrifice; they were sacrificed.

Mic drop.

Image: Unknown photographer, Centers for Disease Control, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.