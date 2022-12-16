So stealing hurts businesses?

We learn something obvious every day. If you don't lock up people who steal from stores, then the businesses will close or lose money. Well, more big city governments are learning the lesson the hard way. This is the story:

During the recent midterm election, Republicans claimed crime was becoming a significant problem in the country. Democrats responded with a claim that Republicans were exaggerating for political purposes. Do they still believe that the crime problem is exaggerated for political purposes when… America’s biggest retailer, Walmart, is threatening to make major changes because of crime? Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that theft is higher than what it has historically been.

Why is it higher? Is it because we tolerate crime or shoplifting or don't prosecute thefts under a certain amount? The answer is yes, yes, and yes.

Of course, the problem is not just Walmart. They can close a store and pay their bills next month. The Walmart CEO can go to CNBC and talk about it. The real problem is that the out-of-control thefts will mean fewer stores all over the country. In other words, fewer places and fewer retail jobs.

How is any of this helpful to consumers or merchants? It is not, but local government leaders don't seem to care. It does not help that people keep reelecting them.

Image: Mack Male