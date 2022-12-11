Seven Trump-hating RINO senators refuse to say if laws are needed to stop Twitter's electoral meddling

For Republicans, Elon Musk's exposure of the Twitter files, showing the extent to which Twitter meddled in the 2010 election, is an outrage.

For Democrats, it's something of an embarrassment, but since it's beneficial to Democrats, it's also "a threat to democracy."

For RINO Republicans, those habitual Trump-haters who would hate Trump if he found a cure to cancer, it's a political opportunity.

The Federalist's Evita Duffy-Alonso did a little asking around and found that not one of them had a plan to rein in social media and all its election-altering activities:

Seven Republican U.S. senators who slammed former President Trump for suggesting that new censorship revelations warranted a reconsideration of the 2020 presidential election results have no plan to address the First Amendment-violating censorship Trump was reacting to in “The Twitter Files.” More and more evidence is exposing how our corrupt FBI brazenly violated the Constitution by dictating to social media monopolies what speech to censor from public and private discourse ahead of the 2020 election. Yet GOP senators are more preoccupied with Trump talking about altering the Constitution than they are with the deep state committing actual violations of it.

The dirty seven? About the ones you'd think:

Instead of devising a plan to reckon with the 2020 election’s many issues or at least ensure election interference does not occur again, Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mike Rounds and John Thune of South Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and Mitt Romney of Utah flew into hysterics over the former president’s social media post.

The Twitter meddlings are a great major story, one that reveals the great injustice done to President Trump in the 2020 election and all the millions of Americans who voted for him, only to see him lose in 2020.

They are about censorship, the government handing out orders to a willing private company to censor political opponents, boldfaced lies to Congress about shadowbanning, secret teams, sneaky activity, child porn gone unchecked as a side effect, and the election-altering consequences of wokesters shutting down voices of those speaking the truth or running for office.

That's big.

And these seven have answered email questions about whether Twitter needs some changing, refusing to send any sort of message about working on fixing this.

Yet legislation to stop this kind of meddling is urgent, and something that as senators they can at least try to do. Ordinary Americans can't but they can.

That's selfishness. That's putting self above country, especially since in the long run, Twitter's illicit activities will eventually come for them. It's also a silencing of the American people ultimately, not President Trump.

They just hate Trump so much that they see no need to stop Twitter's social medding.

Now maybe there's a secret plan or something in the works from these guys to put social media back into lawful operation instead of what Elon Musk called it, "a crime scene," and maybe they just don't like the Federalist enough to reply to its queries.

But don't bet on it.

Republicans are sent to Washington to make changes, and by a low margin, they won that in the House.

The Senate? Not so much. They lost a seat there.

Perhaps that's a voter verdict on them and their consistent failure to act that the Senate never changed hands in such a winnable election.

Most of all, it's a sign that either they don't do their jobs, or they rather like the way things are going with Twitter, the more Musk reveals.

It's all the more reason to get those guys out of there.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0