Schadenfreude: Department of Energy ramps up the war against their tax slaves (us)

On December 19, 2022, the Biden White House released a statement briefing the public on a newly proposed rule by the Department of Energy which would require lightbulb manufacturers to comply with new “climate change” efficiency standards. In fact, the move was just the latest transgressions against the American citizenry:

This is the 110th action to strengthen energy efficiency standards that the Administration has taken in 2022. These 110 actions span a range of household products—everything from air conditioners and furnaces, to clothes washers and dryers, to kitchen appliances and water heaters—as well as commercial and industrial equipment.

The move brings two major issues to the forefront of my mind: The first being the complete disregard for the constitutional rule of law, and separation of powers. The second, the contemptuous display of elitism and immodest display of climate communism.

As Patrick Carroll at FEE noted:

The proposal is the first step to creating a new regulation, and it outlines what the agency plans to do. For example, the action taken on Dec. 19 was a proposal to raise the minimum lightbulb efficiency level from 45 to over 120 lumens per watt for the most common bulbs. Once the agency has announced their proposal and some time has elapsed for public comment, the agency takes a finalizing action which establishes the rule as an official regulation.

First off, let’s all acknowledge the DOE has no right to exist, because the Constitution did not create it, and therefore only the individual states have the right to create statewide departments of energy if they so choose. Secondly, and most relevantly because the DOE does exist despite my sincerest wishes it didn’t — yet reality has no bearing on my personal feelings (“transgenders” are you listening?) — the agency should not be making up “official regulations” because they are just de facto federal laws. As the overused quip goes, “The Constitution doesn’t need to be rewritten, it needs to be reread” — lawmaking is for lawmakers in Congress, not bureaucrats in this amorphous Fourth Branch.

Secondly, I can’t help but reflect on the haughtiness and hypocrisy of our “electeds” as they seize our lives, our liberty, and our prosperity — shorthand: communism — in the name of “climate change.”

These climate tyrants push baby murder to curb the impact of humans, now they’re putting us into a vice, lowering our standard of living and, forcing a bleak and oppressive reality, all while bleeding us dry.

Do Jetset John Kerry, or Al Gore with his 28-room “20 times the national average… energy gobbler” mansion ring a bell? Remember when Joe Biden conceded to the reality of “economic setbacks and job insecurity” for coal miners thanks to Democrats, but his lifesaver was… learn to code. In Uncle Joe’s words: “Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program, for God’s sake!” What about Marie Antoinette’s modern counterpart Pete Buttigeig and his ‘let them buy electric cars!’ moment? Or, look at these facts regarding SF6:

It is 23,500 times more warning than carbon dioxide (CO2). Just one kilogram of SF6 warms the Earth to the same extent as 24 people flying London to New York return. It also persists in the atmosphere for a long time, warming the Earth for at least 1,000 years.

Yet, SF6 remains the preferred etching gas for solar panels, is needed for the batteries in the electric cars that they push, and is a key component of “renewable” technologies like wind turbines.

Fraud to the nth degree. Or, an reimagined Occam’s Razor quip: “When you hear hoofbeats, think horses, not zebras” could instead read “when you see tyranny, think communism, not altruism.”

