Pot, meet kettle; White House castigates Trump for ‘attacking the Constitution’

I have to admit, the clickbait pulled me in, but then as I scrolled the article, I found this gem:

The Constitution brings the American people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it… Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is [an] anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned.

Who is this mystery man? I mean, clearly he’s a constitutionalist given the spot-on assessment of those who trample on the most sacred document in American history — or is he a dimwitted, doublethink, dissonant, Democrat?

If you guessed the latter, you’d be correct. He’s none other than a Biden administration spokesperson, Andrew Bates.

Literally, right on the heels of damning revelations that members of the Biden team intentionally violated private citizens’ rights protected by the First Amendment (let me repeat that, the first amendment). Per a deep-dive report:

Elon Musk revealed devastating internal Twitter emails that prove what conservatives already knew: that the social media giant was actively working with the Democrats to control the flow of information during the 2020 presidential election.

Or what about “shall not be infringed” don’t they get? The Democrats, and in particular the Biden regime, are relentless in their rhetoric and actions against my God-given right to self-defense.

Which brings me to my next point: the Constitution is preceded by another, equally important document, the Declaration of Independence. That document, written under the influence of the the same brilliant men, transcribed the following:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

The basis of the Constitution rests upon the foundation that certain rights are given by a Creator (God), and not by government, and therefore, a government lacks the authority to infringe upon those rights — these rights are “unalienable.”

Yet, my rights are constantly torn asunder, by Democrats and Establishment Republicans (basically Democrats) alike.

Furthermore, aren’t the Democrats quite “godless” in their philosophies and policies? I mean, they certainly don’t subscribe to the morality of the Judeo-Christian ethic, which serves as the basis of our founding documents. Even an Obama staffer recognized “the [Democrat] party’s illiteracy on and hostility toward white evangelicals.”

Or, what about in 1973, when “liberal” justices created a “right” that never existed, and in the process and among other things, trampled upon the Tenth Amendment (state sovereignty), and the right to life? How many times did we hear from the left that abortion is a “constitutional right” — yet fail to show us where in the Bill of Rights it presents itself? (Unlike “the right to keep and bear arms… shall not be infringed” which does actually appear.)

So tell me again, if “attacking” the Constitution and its principles deserves to be denounced, why aren’t we hearing Bates criticize his own party, which is chock-full of the worst offenders?

