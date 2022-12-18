Once again Chanukah lights illuminate the darkness

According to the Jewish calendar, tonight, after sunset, is the 25th of Kislev 5783, which means Jews around the world will once again begin celebrating the eight days of Chanukah (kha-nu-kah; the Hebrew initial guttural sound has no English language equivalent) for the 2160th time.

Chanukah, which is Hebrew for ‘dedication,’ celebrates the victory of a small band of Jewish fighters up against the more powerful Greco-Syrian armies which ruled the Mediterranean region. Among the latter’s decrees was no religion but theirs. Some Jews agreed with that and assimilated into the dominant culture — but others finally rebelled, amazingly defeating their seemingly stronger enemy. Later, returning to their Temple, the Jews cleaned it, and removed the foreign idols. Searching for oil to reignite the Eternal Light, they found just enough to last one day. Miraculously, and inexplicably, the oil lasted for eight days — so every night for eight days, Jews light their candles, starting with one on the first night, adding another on each successive night as light replaces darkness.

A small band of Jews triumphs over their stronger enemy; a little oil, used properly, lasts longer than expected. Apparently some things never change.

As with any holiday, a variety of customs have sprung up, including songs about the event. The recently released Or (Hebrew for light) captures the holiday’s core:

We drank poison wine until we almost perished We didn’t perish The light is pure Pure is the light All the while we remembered Somehow we returned We did return The light is pure Pure is the light We didn’t perish; we did return To this day we light these candles The light is pure Pure is the light

For more Chanukah songs from around the world try these.

Oh, ok, here is Adam Sandler’s classic.

Enjoy them all for a light filled, joyous holiday.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.