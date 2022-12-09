Newest congressional communist takes after Marx in more ways than one

There’s a reason that disciples of Marxism earned a reputation of being basement dwellers: they’re losers. From Marx himself to his modern protégés, they always have excuses for why they can’t work, why the real world isn’t fair, and why everything is always someone else’s fault.

Marxism, and its logical conclusion in a communist form of government, is a scourge to humanity’s prosperity for many reasons — about 100 million over the last 100 years to be quite accurate. On a less murderous note though, the philosophy fosters an environment of avoiding personal responsibility, and debilitating laziness (back to the ‘loser’ stereotype) — traits which completely undermine the productivity and welfare of an entire society.

Is it any surprise that communists love big government? An ever-growing bureaucracy is their perfect cover — no accountability and no demand to actually produce anything.

Enter: Maxwell Alejandro Frost.

He’s the first Generation Z person to make it to Congress, and what will be his first order of business? Well, he’s aiming to rack up more debt in our names, and stiff-arm private property owners into compliance with communism — achieving Utopia justifies “despotic inroads”.

Yet, NPR’s Newspeak says it differently:

Some of the things he’s hoping to tackle include pushing the federal government to invest in affordable housing in areas of opportunity and to end rental application fees.

Funny enough though, Frost has more things in common with Marx than an envious and greedy ideology — both men lack(ed) the capability to run even their own finances, Frost is, and Marx was, a fiscal idiot.

Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee.



This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) December 8, 2022

From a piece published yesterday:

Frost went on to explain that he had bad credit as a result of the expenses he incurred while running for Congress. ‘Didn’t make enough from Uber itself to pay for my living,’ he tweeted. ‘For that primary, I quit my full time job cause [sic] I knew that to win at 25 yrs [sic] old, I’d need to be a full time candidate. 7 days a week, 10-12 hours a day. It’s not sustainable or right but it’s what we had to do.’

Okay, so let’s unpack this: Frost spent money he didn’t have, and racked up debt, or just stopped paying his creditors, because he only worked as an Uber driver. He knew it wasn’t “right”, but did it anyway. But the left would have us believe we can count on him to make good choices in our best interests? Give me a break.

How does this compare to Marx? Well, according to FEE:

From the time he [Marx] moved to England in early 1849 until the time of his death, Marx and his family lived in abject poverty. Within a year of arriving in London, he was kicked [out] of his two-room apartment for failing to pay rent. For decades after he was forced to use a fake name to hide from creditors. On some days, Marx could not even leave his house because his wife Jenny had to pawn his pants to buy food. His friend and collaborator, Friedrich Engels, frequently sent Marx money (between 1865 and 1869 alone Engels gave Marx the equivalent of $36,000). In a letter written on his fiftieth birthday to Engels, Marx recalled his mother’s words: ‘if only Karl made capital instead of just writing about it.’

Frost’s story exhibits an all too frequent sequence of events which sees a deadbeat’s meteoric rise…from the figurative (or literal) basement to the halls of Congress.

