Make the GOP brave again

Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, and Donald Trump. These are the names of Republican leaders who have had the political will to do what it takes to win elections and fundamentally change our nation for good.

Dwight Eisenhower, a former World War II general, who was in charge of the Normandy landings (D-Day), created the Interstate Highway System, which has allowed for easier transportation throughout the years.

In 1976, Jimmy Carter was elected president. Inflation soared, gas prices soared, and Americans were taken hostage by Iran. Quite analogous to today. The American people had had enough and turned to a former California governor and actor, Ronald Reagan. Back then, the GOP was willing to back Ronald Reagan even if they felt he was too "radical." Under Reagan's presidency, the Cold War ended, gas prices abated, inflation went down, and a cornucopia of jobs was added.

Fast-forward to 2016: Donald Trump was elected president of the United States. The American people saw themselves in President Trump, someone who wasn't afraid to say what was on his mind, someone who wasn't afraid to talk down to career politicians.

What happened to the GOP?

Conceptualize a world where both political parties had common sense. Today, there is a political party that has no common sense and another whose leadership likes to lose elections. Take Mitch McConnell for a second. There is a reason he is in the minority and not the majority. We need new leadership. The Arizona Senate election, between incumbent Mark Kelly (D) and Republican challenger Blake Masters, was one of the biggest upsets of the entire midterm election. Consider the fact that it took Maricopa County over three weeks to finally certify the results. Indubitably, we cannot discuss election integrity, for if we do, we will be labeled as domestic terrorists, and the DOJ will perhaps raid our homes.

In that Arizona race, Mitch McConnell and the GOP Senate leadership chose to put their pride over the well-being of our nation, abnegating over 8 million dollars from Blake Masters that could've changed the results of that election. In Alaska, Mitch McConnell chose the aseptic Lisa Murkowski over the young and vibrant Kelly Tshibaka, solely because Kelly was endorsed by President Trump.

Now the GOP has suffered a 51-49 defeat in the United States Senate. Why? It's simply because of their incompetence and their lack of political will to do what it takes to win elections. I hope the GOP takes a good look at itself and changes the people in leadership roles. They should look at Eisenhower, Reagan, and Trump as their strategies for success.

Twenty twenty-four will be a year of great optimism and hope for our nation. However, if Republicans keep up with their "magnanimous" attitude, forget 2024. Instead of all the division that Democrats absolutely yearn for, the Republicans must stand together, united. After all, divide and conquer has always been the Democrat strategy.

This midterm election should be a referendum not on President Trump, but rather on the incompetence of the entire GOP. There should be a complete overhaul.

Republicans: Are you going to fight the Democrats and play dirty, or are you going to "take the high road" and continue to lose elections? These are questions worth asking. After two years of our nation being execrably destroyed, it's time for an overhaul of the Biden administration. To do that, the GOP must get their act together. Make the GOP brave again!

Image: hansgklein via Pixabay, Pixabay License.