Junk science lingers: one warm day cited as reason for an imminent climate catastrophe

The revelations from Twitter might be shocking, but it’s not much different from what the media has been doing for decades — picking and choosing what information to share in an effort to create a desired (leftist) narrative.

Just last week, The Washington Post used one warm day as evidence that mankind’s use of natural resources are causing Alaska to rapidly warm:

At the northern tip of Alaska, the city of Utqiagvik on Monday reached its warmest temperature ever observed between November and March, when the mercury shot up to 40 degrees — 36 degrees above the norm.

Since people pretending to be journalists won’t do research, I will.

The highest daytime temperature in Utqiagvik in the next 15 days is 3 degrees. Temperatures are normal.

Basically, propagandists cherry picked one warm day to push an agenda that our use of natural resources caused the extra warm day. If the use of coal and oil caused the warm temperatures, they would have stayed elevated instead of immediately returning to normal.

If human use of coal and oil caused the existential threat of warming, then Antarctica would not have had its coldest winter on record as oil and gas flowed (but it did):

‘For the polar darkness period, from April through September, the average temperature was -60.9 degrees Celsius (-77.6 degrees Fahrenheit), a record for those months,’ the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) said. For the entire Antarctic continent, the winter of 2021 was the second-coldest on record, with the ‘temperature for June, July, and August 3.4 degrees Celsius (6.1 degrees Fahrenheit) lower than the 1981 to 2010 average at -62.9 degrees Celsius (-81.2 degrees Fahrenheit),’ according to a new report from the NSIDC.

The public has been told the lie many times that we would have snowless winters. Yet, in a report published five days ago: Anchorage had near record snowfall; Buffalo had record early snows; and a large swath of America is getting covered with major snowstorms this week.

How many times have children been intentionally lied to that humans, and our use of natural resources have threatened the survival of polar bears? They were never dying because of climate change — it was nothing more than overhunting. Last year, scientists described polar bear populations as “thriving”:

The polar bear has two features that mark it as a thriving species: it’s as wide-spread across the Arctic as it was hundreds of years ago and there has not been a sustained, statistically significant decline in numbers in any of the 19 official subpopulations.

And now, beavers are a threat as bad as “wildfire” just because they’re back in Alaska. In an article published a few days ago:

Beavers first reached the North American Arctic from Eurasia by crossing the Bering Land Bridge perhaps 7 million years ago, when global temperatures and levels of atmospheric CO2 were higher, enabling forests to grow at higher latitudes.

This article is meant to scare the public, but it blurts out an inconvenient truth: it was warmer, with higher CO2 millions of years ago, long before humans used coal and oil!

I found this humorous: in my Sunday local paper, the following two articles were found next to one another:

Rural voters ‘in the trenches’ on climate, leery of Biden Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada

The question is why aren’t journalists and urban voters leery of the climate agenda since all the dire threats have been fabricated, instead of based on scientific data?

Basically, the green agenda is nothing more than a government shakedown to confiscate money from the people and businesses and redistribute it to leftist special interest groups, and politicians’ pockets.

Sadly, most of the media personalities have become propagandists, instead of investigative journalists, and the Democrats use them to promote the shakedowns, oops, I mean the urgency of the “climate crisis.”

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.