Photos: In San Diego, the anti-Iran regime signs are going up and the protests are happening

To be honest, I had a hard time seeing the scandal of the Twitter Files 8, described well by Rajan Laad here.

If the U.S. military wants to screw Iran with a disinformation campaign through Twitter, or take out its nuclear program with malicious code, or blow out a terrorist or two, or whatevs, well, go for it. Not a problem to me. Twitter should release its files on Chicom propaganda and infiltration instead which will give us something to be scandalized about.

The scandal with Iran is not that the U.S. military is trying to head-fake them, but that the horrible nuclear deal with the odious mullah regime is seeing revival attempts by senile Joe Biden. The mullahs have, after all, started to execute protestors, hanging them high from cranes in their barbaric signature style.

For those who are new to this, the Iran protests triggering the mullahs to show their ugly faces once again were from women who didn't want to wear the mullahs' bedsheet veils in public every last day of their lives. The mullahs' flying monkeys, known as the "morality police" picked up a 23 year old woman named Mahsa "Jina" Amini who didn't want to wear the bed rags, murdered her, claimed she just died on her own from a heart attack, and then witnesses came forward to report that she was beaten to death by the regime's thugs.

The biggest protests since 2009 followed, and on Wikipedia, it's reported that the mullah regime has killed 304 people in them.

Protests can have small or large reaches, and in San Diego, it's worth observing that the big signs and street protests against the vile mullah regime are coming out.

There's a decent-sized Iranian-American community in San Diego dating to the 1970s, and I was startled to see this display below as I made my way into my favorite Persian market, Balboa International Market, for some last-minute Christmas shopping for exotic citrus -- Seville sour oranges and sweet lemons -- to add to a basket I was making.

This market, situated near the 9/11 mosque and a stone's throw from the apartment building where Mohammed Atta and his buddies planned the 9/11 attacks, is owned by industrious Persian entrepreneurs who stock the best in Mediterranean, Eastern European and Indian groceries, and have never indicated any politics at all. They are friendly and helpful in there when you are looking for some Middle Eastern farro or freekah or haloumi or whatever.

That they're now serving as a billboard against the mullahs, with signs of many printings, suggests a significant grassroots base of support.

This is pretty rare, and new. The last time I saw such activity was in Los Angeles in 2009 when the first wave of big anti-mullah protests came -- in Beverly Hills and in huge billboards along the industrialized part of the 10 near downtown before the turnoff to Orange County.

Protests are pretty common in Iran, despite these being big ones, and unfortunately, nothing ever seems to happen. It's like Venezuela, or Burma, or Cuba, or any place Obama's chief twerp, Ben Rhodes, sought to appease as a National Security official with his creative writing degree. The bad guys remain bad guys, they snicker at our country's fecklesness, and the opposition fights them by Marquess of Queensberry rules, usually with nonviolent protests. These aren't Contras or the Northern Alliance, or even the Ukrainians, picking up rifles.

The signs displayed at the Balboa International Market may have come from a weekend protest that happened in San Diego' Old Town during the weekend, reported by local station 10News:

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In the span of a week, the Iranian government has executed two protesters. The second, a 23-year-old, was hanged publicly from a construction crane in the city of Mashhad – escalating global outrage. Protests have been ongoing across the world since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini back in September. Here in San Diego, the local Iranian community gathered in Old Town on Saturday to protest and to continue raising awareness. “Your heart is torn apart,” said Bibi Kasrai, an activist. The Iranian regime has been charging protesters with “enmity against God” and began sentencing them to death weeks ago. The fear is thousands more will be killed in the months to come. “We’re really to give a voice and amplify what’s going on in Iran because unfortunately the internet… they’re having trouble. It’s been shut down over there. So they can’t get their voice out to the Western countries and the rest of the world and so we need to be there to do that for them,” said another activist.

Carrying on the protests, by putting the signs out as this grocery did, pretty well extends the reach of the protest.

In San Diego, a Google search indicates that about seven or eight protests have been carried out in the city as local Iranian-Americans step out to make their cause heard. I hadn't heard of them, but I did see this display.

Significantly, the Iranians are calling on Joe Biden to scrap the crummy Ben Rhodes-crafted Iran nuclear deal, which is a sound call.

Will it make a difference? I can't tell at this point, but I do know that they don't come out very often. That they have now, and that so many people are involved, suggests that Iran may be a bit closer to getting rid of its mullahs than perhaps we may be estimating.

Images: Monica Showalter