Illegal immigration a larger problem in the West

I read an AT piece about Italy's new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, and she was talking about illegal immigration coming into Europe.

After cheering her, I paused and had to think. I and others in the U.S. have been very focused on the illegal migrant surge through the Mexican border into the U.S. I have not given much thought to the possibility that this is a global issue. The AT blog post (below) seems to demonstrate there is also an illegal immigration problem in Europe that parallels the problem in the U.S.

There is an element I ask you to consider: from statements made by the new Italian premier and from our experience in the U.S., the illegal immigration is being organized, and it is being ignored by elites. Is there something being coordinated between the migrants trying to enter the U.S. and Europe?

Recently, in the U.S., someone has noted that buses are moving migrants to the border.

As part of Monica Showalter's discussion in the post, she mentions the boats that are bringing migrants into Italy.

Who is paying for these boats and buses moving migrants to Western countries? Who is encouraging so many to make the dangerous journeys? How many illegal aliens persuaded to make the journey have died or been victims of other crimes?

Are these a coincidence or coordination?

· The messaging from the elites on different continents is the same — what problem? Nothing to see here! The borders are secure!

· Illegal aliens are being encouraged from different continents to go north.

· Illegal aliens are being provided buses and ships.

· The dangers to the illegal aliens are being downplayed if not outright covered up.

I think the only reasonable conclusion is that there is someone or some country influencing Western leaders and paying for and encouraging illegal migrants to make the dangerous journey across oceans and deserts. And there would seem to be some coordination in the messaging, ignoring the chaos and dangers with illegal immigration.

Illegal immigration to the West will continue as long as someone is paying for it. A hat tip to Giorgia Meloni and our Italian brothers and sisters fighting the system. I think a pattern is emerging. I also pray that more Americans wake up and help connect the dots.

Maker S. Mark (a pseudonym) is a patriot who can understand and explain advanced math and science and is worried about the state of the nation and how to solve the problems we face. United we stand, divided we fall.

Image: woodleywonderworks via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.