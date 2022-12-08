If it's 1776, which of our two parties is the British?

Today's Democrats can be seen as the new British circa 1776. These new Redcoats (ironic) are tyrannical, big-government, pro-king types.

"Jan. 6," seen in its true light, was — or should have been — a modern-day Lexington and Concord. Think about it. Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed civilian (and veteran), was shot dead by a jittery government officer for no defensible reason whatsoever while protesting governmental authorities' casual, sneering, and ubiquitous dismissal of the concerns of those they are supposed to represent and protect.

It's no wonder Democrats disdain the Founders and the Gadsden Flag, etc., etc. Most of them would have favored the mandatory quartering of the king's men in colonists' homes, believing that would show the dangerously radical, limited-government, infuriatingly independent America-First backward rubes from the hinterlands that resistance is futile. They would have been for the Stamp Act. And the tax on tea. And all of the policies the soon-to-be Americans derisively labeled the "Intolerable Acts."

Taxation without representation? Democrats never met a tax they didn't like and have no problem taxing people without representing them. This is true in so many ways, whether it be via part of workers' mandatory union dues being given to only one party or in going against the majority of people's wishes on border, energy, and crime policies. Democrats would have sided with the effete, elitist, tea-drinking fops from large English cities against the musket-armed semi-savages in tattered clothing who hailed from the backwoods of what would become America.

The difference between then and now is that the Founders — and the early "deplorables" they represented — had the courage to stand up for what they believed no matter what, going so far as to pledge "their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor" to achieve justice and freedom.

By contrast, most of today's Republicans, as evidenced by the likes of Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, Adam Kinzinger — and a vast array of other RINOs and invertebrates — prefer pre-emptively surrendering, even when the odds favor them, to engaging in pitched political battle with their ideological foes. This is truly remarkable when one realizes that those on the left have no answers, no real solutions, and actually want to destroy the United States and everything it once stood for. Most Democrats still realize they have to sort of hide these facts. Therefore, they pre-emptively, proactively accuse Republicans of doing — or wishing to do — what they themselves are doing — or planning to do. Like destroying "our democracy."

Democratic-Socialists cannot win a serious, legitimate debate, so they point at Republicans, especially "MAGA" ones, and scream, "Bigot! Homophobe! Transphobe! Racist!" They are like worked-up monkeys screeching and flinging rhetorical feces at anyone who has the temerity to disagree, no matter how slightly, with any part of their anti-American, anti-Christian, hetero-phobic agenda, and their oddly binary "Democrats good, Republicans bad" worldview.

Tragically, the vast majority of those they slander and verbally assault essentially allow them to get away with it, which, to me, is mind-boggling. And in the rare instances when non-woke non-Marxists defend themselves and fight back, Democrats and their wholly owned propagandists in the mainstream media immediately brand them as violent "far-right" hate-mongers who are constantly looking for any opportunity to unjustly assault their foes...and those in "marginalized and underserved" communities.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: the most important thing to know about Democrats like Adam Schiff, Peter Strzok, John Brennan, and Nancy Pelosi is that they are brilliant at being evil. This should be obvious. Anyone who repeatedly lies with gusto, glee, and impunity to further his own twisted agenda, or who destroys a copy of a president's speech on national television for the sheer perverse joy of it — everyone else and all decorum and traditions be damned — is worse than a scoundrel.

So is there a viable way forward for conservatives to prevail...at offering less to their potential constituency? Yes, but, at a minimum, conservatives need to strive to be at least adequate at defending themselves and their easily defensible ideas. Moreover, they need to learn to go on offense, all of the time, and call out their opponents for what they are.

And even this is not enough. They need to clearly and proudly state what they are for and what they will do when in office. And then never break those promises. Ever. No matter what.

We need a revival of the Spirit of '76, a commitment to self-determination and individual liberty. Because, as John Adams noted, "liberty once lost is lost forever."

Image: Nerivill via Pixabay, Pixabay License.