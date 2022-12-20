Hollywood is on their high horse, once again, it’s about the ‘vaccine’

Is Sean Penn a Naziphile? His infatuation with Zelensky and Ukraine is obvious, despite the very uncomfortable prevalence of neo-Nazis in the armed forces, and their role in the current conflict. In fact it’s such a big deal, even CNN was forced to admit it:

An effective fighting force that’s very much involved in the current conflict, the [Azov] battalion has a history of neo-Nazi leanings, which have not been entirely extinguished by its integration into the Ukrainian military. In its heyday as an autonomous militia, the Azov Battalion was associated with White supremacists and neo-Nazi ideology and insignia. It was especially active in and around Mariupol in 2014 and 2015. CNN teams in the area at that time reported Azov’s embrace of neo-Nazi emblems and paraphernalia.

A year ago, Penn even met with some of these Azov “service members” when he went to the country to start a film project.

Now, it seems as though he’s taken up the Third Reich’s mantle, becoming a modern day Goebbels — Penn, as a mouthpiece for the leftist propaganda machine, has deemed the “unvaccinated” second class citizens.

According to Frank Bergman at Slay News:

Sean Penn has issued an aggressive rebuke of unvaccinated people, arguing that they are ‘criminals’ and shouldn’t leave their homes. The leftist actor says that a different set of rules should apply to the unvaxxed, asserting that choosing not to be vaccinated against Covid is a ‘cowardice of conviction.’

The man who boycotted a state because it chose to protect innocent life, and aligns himself with entities that have overt views of “White supremacy” and Nazism, says those who don’t participate in clinical trials of a “vaccine” are the ones lacking a moral compass — that’s rich.

Penn went on:

I think that is an unwillingness to engage in a culture of common sense. That at this point, it seems criminal to me, actually. I really feel that if someone chooses not to be vaccinated, that they should choose to stay home… Not go to work. Not have a job.

The Holocaust Enclopedia says of Nazism:

A key part of Nazi ideology was to define the enemy and those who posed a threat… Nazi propaganda was essential in… identifying who should be excluded. Jews were considered the main enemy.

If you ask me, Penn’s words sound like an echo of 1930s Germany, the only difference is an updated “villain.”

Funny enough, Penn ended with, “As long as we’re all paying for these streets, we gotta ride safely on them.” I’d think his statement makes a decent case for two conservative viewpoints: The first, since the U.S. is taking out debt in the names of our preborn, then it seems as though the people who already have debt in their name at least have the right to life? Secondly, since there are undoubtedly people in this country not paying for these streets, so therefore, at a minimum, those people should be expelled, correct?

Penn continues to prove he’s one of the most intellectually and morally deficient Hollywood “do-gooders.”

Image: Sachyn Mital, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.