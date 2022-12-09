Hillary Clinton compares women who can't abort babies in America to life under Taliban

Hillary Clinton recently appeared on PBS's Amanpour and Company to preview the Clinton Presidential Center's upcoming summit on the status of women's rights around the world. (Sometimes satire writes itself, as is the case with a Clinton talking about women's rights.) Host Christiane Amanpour began the interview by asking Clinton what she thinks about the "unfinished business" of women's rights. Clinton allowed that some progress has been made but stated, "We are also in a period of time where there is a lot of pushback and much of the progress that has been, I think, taken for granted by too many people is under attack. Literally under attack in places like Iran or Afghanistan or Ukraine where rape is a tactic of war, or under attacks by political and cultural forces in a country like our own when it comes to women's health care and bodily autonomy."

Makes perfect sense to equate the state of women's rights in Iran, where some are being beaten or killed for protesting the ruling regime — and the mandate that they cover nearly every square inch of their bodies in clothing if they wish to go out in public — with the "plight" of women in Arkansas, doesn't it? And to compare women's rights under the Taliban in Afghanistan to those in the United States who, in some states, may not be able to off their offspring with ease and impunity up to the moment of birth. And to the Ukrainian women being raped by Russian invaders.

But what the hell — go ahead and compare the pro-life folks who were elected to state government in Arkansas to mullahs, the Taliban, and Russian rapists. (Or how about your husband Bill?)

Insane.

But not to Christiane Amanpour, who apparently thought this was a completely rational thing to say.

It says a lot about these women, none of it good. All of it evil. So we are to understand that "pro-choice" women are simply incapable of summoning the strength to avoid jumping into bed with someone, or even to use contraception, but that it is their health care "right" to then kill the babies they created in their wombs?

Ironically, many of these same "ladies" believe that hunting (and gun ownership) should be banned, and that we have no right to use or kill animals for our own convenience — or even sustenance.

And the whole "our bodies, our rights" thing is so preposterous as to be laughable. Neither men nor women have the right to use their bodies to club a baby seal to death or hunt or fish out of season. We can't even press our foot down too far on our cars' gas pedals if that results in our driving over the speed limit. Nor can we drive that car at all after we've had a few cocktails.

But they claim we do have an inherent right to kill our babies if we so desire?

That Hillary Clinton, a former lawyer, senator, secretary of state, first lady, and serial enabler, would unfavorably compare the status of women in her native U.S. to that of those under the thumb of the Taliban or being raped by Russian soldiers, is equally despicable and insane.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.