Focus on emotion over rational thinking says Washington state Department of Health

The Washington state Department of Health’s climate curriculum instructs teachers to focus on “emotions” over “rational thinking”, according to curriculum lesson plans. The department recently released a five-part curriculum to help students learn about the “intersections of biological, societal, and environmental issues.” The second phase of the curriculum, “Climate Change & Pregnancy,” tells educators and students to “pay attention” to their emotions as “for too long” science has caused “rational thinking” to be prioritized. (Rational thinking? Good God, no! What has science to do with rational thinking?!)

“Climate change and pregnancy”? Pray tell, “educators,” does climate change cause pregnancy? Prevent it? Or both at the same time? In any case, man caused climate change is causing “pregnancy change,” right? (The hell with rational thinking, we feel that’s the case! We want it to be the case!)

Prioritizing emotion over reason would be a disaster for virtually every vocation, industry, government department, and endeavor. Picture NASA astronauts in space experiencing a major system failure. Should they eschew rational thinking, forget their protocols and recommended emergency procedures and just panic, throw their hands up, and scream “Ahhhhh, we’re all gonna die?” Doctors, lawyers, firemen, soldiers… surely we’d all be better off if we just let our base emotions control us. Forget logic and reason. Those are just relics of a White patriarchal society! Give yourself over to lust, fear, anger, and panic!

Health and government officials have tried to prey on our emotions in recent years to get us to comply with their wishes and become good little obedient subjects.

This is just more proof that our government — and virtually every institution — have been completely taken over by crazed ideologues and assorted other asshats and whack jobs. Most “experts” and “scientists” are now nothing more than agenda-driven pseudo-preachers.

Soon, emoticons will replace mathematical formulas, algebraic expressions, and calculus theorems.

Emotion replacing reason?

That is truly scary.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.