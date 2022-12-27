EPA cracks down on trucking industry to push an all-electric fleet

Big government loves to trod on the little guy, the citizen, the tax slave.

As history would show, economic collapse ushers in absolute tyranny, which is why the agenda for financial ruin is so evident. Just take a look at this breakdown of Rand Paul’s Festivus report which details nearly half a trillion dollars just in interest on the national debt because people like Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney remain beholden to self and special interests using our money.

Enter the newest EPA “regulations” — what a nice euphemism for the illegality of the Fourth Branch of bureaucrats making de facto laws! From a piece by Candace Hathaway at Blaze Media:

The Environmental Protection Agency announced it would enforce tighter pollution regulations on heavy-duty trucks, vans, and buses. The stricter nitrogen dioxide emissions standards could lead to higher operating costs for the trucking industry…. The EPA’s new regulations, which impact vehicles manufactured after 2027, aim to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by approximately 50% by 2045. According to the EPA, the recently announced emission rule is the ‘strongest-ever national clean air standards to cut smog- and soot-forming emissions from heavy-duty trucks.’ The EPA boasted that the new standard is 80% stronger than current regulations. The agency admits that the more stringent standards are meant to force the trucking industry to transition away from diesel-powered vehicles and replace fleets with electric vehicles.

You read that right: in a world where cold weather prevents EVs from charging, water exposure leads to spontaneous combustion, and inefficient technology leaves people stranded, comrades in the bureaucracy want to force the entire diesel trucking industry to comply with the Green agenda measures. For reference, a trucking industry website stated that there are “more than 15 million commercial vehicles” in the U.S., and “76% are powered by diesel engines.” Simple math would therefore show that the EPA set its sights on 11,400,000 commercial trucking vehicles that make our world go round.

An overwhelming majority of us are utterly dependent upon truckers and their diesel engines; they are the lifeblood of our First World (although rapidly deteriorating) economy… and the big government elites know this.

Forced compliance with the latest “regulations” from the EPA would see the entire fleet of the trucking industry switch to electric, and with that, the government would have unfettered control. Just take a look at what’s going on in Germany — from an article yesterday:

A government agency in Germany announced plans to remotely limit home heating and charging of electric cars… Germany’s Federal Network Agency, a watchdog group that regulates electricity and gas in the country, said the plan would allow the power grid operators to remotely limit people’s use of heat pumps and electric car chargers next winter without the user’s consent [emphasis added]. The plans, set to be in place by January 2024, will give energy grid operators the power to artificially curb electricity demand if consumption outstrips supply.

If? It should read when.

Marx and Engels (both German, how fitting) wrote:

The Communist revolution is the most radical rupture with traditional property relations; no wonder that its development involved the most radical rupture with traditional ideas.

EPA “regulations” decreeing a phase out of diesel trucks makes 11,400,000 vehicles (private property) obsolete. That’s communism, and it comes in the form of Green altruism.

