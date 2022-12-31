Disturbed to the nth degree: men now inserting frozen tomato paste cubes for a mock ‘fem cycle’

At this point, can we please, please admit that ‘transgender’ ideations are a debilitating mental health crisis? Think we’ve finally seen the perversion through to the end? Think these people can’t get any more debauched and twisted? ‘Hold my beer,’ they say.

If you think I’m being dramatic, let me explain; and fair warning, the material is beyond gross. Posted to Twitter by conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair were screenshots from some sort of online chat forum. The author of the first post is obviously a male pretending to be a female and solicits “advice” from the community’s members on how to take his “fem cycle to the next level.” It turns out this aberrant behavior is not an anomaly because the original author received a flurry of responses from fellow men who also mock menstruation. Some of the “advice” included:

Frozen V8 popsicles you make with molds for bottled water from Walmart. Hope this helps.

I take several Correctal woman’s [sic] laxatives at the start of my period. This always leads to cramps and you don’t know exactly when they will occur. Sometimes they wake me up in the middle of the night. I have also had accidents in my pad when I did not make it to the toilet fast enough. To simulate the bloating, I drink lots of water. Keeps [me] heading to the toilet very frequently, where I have the opportunity to change my protection [feminine hygiene products].

Use period tracker lite app on iPhone to mark the cycle. It warns one several days ahead of projected start…. I have used tomato juice frozen cylindrical cubes… sometimes just squirt some ketchup packets from fast food place onto pad for added sensation in panties….

Men taking women’s laxatives to intentionally induce random bouts of diarrhea in an attempt to mimic symptoms of menstruation doesn’t strike the pro-trans lefties as deranged?

As Andrea Widburg of the Bookworm Room notes, there is a “leftist obsession with excrement.”

Unsurprisingly, all but one of the user profile pictures in the thread required censorship because, shocker, the images were pornographic. Nothing says sound mental health like tomato popsicles in the rectum and sexual deviancy. The one acceptable profile picture was because the user had failed to upload anything, so it was a generic icon. (But don’t worry, these grown men aren’t coming for our children; they just want to live their truth in peace. Be tolerant, you bigot!)

In response to the “tomato juice frozen cylindrical cubes” comment, the responses became filthier:

[Thanks] for the tip, great idea.

I use the same type of ice cube tray and frozen tomato juice to create my menstrual flow. What is great about these is that I can control my flow rate by the number of cylinders that I use. For example, during the beginning of my monthly period, I always use 2 or 3 in order to give me a heavy menstrual flow.

They are sooooo handy for that I used to try tomato juice/red gatorade enema’s but found I didn’t get the results I was hoping for. I’m so elated to find other gurls that enjoy this very feminine part of our gurly lives.

I so agree with you! Experiencing my period is absolutely essential for completing my femininity!

I’m no psychologist, but isn’t Munchhausen’s Syndrome still classified as a mental health illness? A “factitious disorder posed on self”? Cleveland Clinic states:

Munchausen syndrome (factitious disorder imposed on self) is when someone tries to get attention and sympathy by falsifying, inducing, and/or exaggerating an illness. They lie about symptoms, sabotage medical tests (like putting blood in their urine), or harm themselves to get the symptoms. Diagnosing and treating Munchausen syndrome is difficult because of the person’s dishonesty.

Furthermore, the article acknowledges that those suffering from Munchausen have “problems with identity and self-esteem.” You don’t say….

Where is Bare Shelves Biden when we need him? At this point, I would welcome shortages, particularly if it was a tomato paste shortage.

In alternative news, San Francisco can’t seem to keep tomato paste on the shelves, but it’s not because of Biden (the city has the highest percentage of “trans” people in the U.S.). Of course, that’s a joke, but probably not for long.

