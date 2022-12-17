Digging deeper into 'Twitter Files 6'

Elon Musk’s Twitter Files series released so far has revealed how the former Twitter regime colluded with various government agencies to distort the discourse leading to the 2020 presidential elections.

Yesterday Musk released the sixth installment of his Twitter Files series.

Independent journalist Matt Taibbi was once again at the helm.

Taibbi revealed that the exchanges between Twitter and various federal agencies were frequent and cordial.

There were 150 emails between the FBI and former Twitter Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth between January 2020 and November 2022:

4. Between January 2020 and November 2022, there were over 150 emails between the FBI and former Twitter Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

Both the FBI and the DHS frequently sent notifications to Twitter executives to act on ‘election misinformation’ which is a euphemism for dissenting material.

A September 2020 email from Twitter's former legal executive Stacia Cardille to former deputy general counsel who was once FBI general counsel Jim Baker was significant.

Cardille updated Baker about various initiatives related to the 2020 elections.

Cardille mentions a “Government-Industry Sync” meeting, where Twitter met with the FBI, DHS, and government agencies two months prior to the 2020 elections.

Cardille wrote that she “asked if the [U.S. government] was tracking foreign threats related to non-presidential races” and the response was that the “government is not tracking foreign interference or threats related to down-ballot races.”

Cardille also wrote that she explicitly asked if there were “impediments” to the sharing of classified information “with industry,” i.e., private players. The FBI said “no impediments to sharing exist.”

The same FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home for allegedly storing classified information.

Cardille also listed a series of “escalations” apparently raised at the meeting, which was already “handled.”

https://t.co/9IfX3IPzyi a letter to former Deputy General Counsel (and former top FBI lawyer) Jim Baker on Sep. 16, 2022, legal exec Stacia Cardille outlines results from her “soon to be weekly” meeting with DHS, DOJ, FBI, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence: pic.twitter.com/oE8fDjomNP — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

It wasn’t just the FBI dispatching notifications, Twitter preemptively supplied the FBI with information of ‘violative’ content

29.Another internal letter from January, 2021 shows Twitter execs processing an FBI list of “possible violative content” tweets: pic.twitter.com/Dwad3lGM4j — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

These were smaller accounts that merely urged people to get out and vote

https://t.co/v2RzNXCtZw, too, most tweets contained the same, “Get out there and vote Wednesday!” trope and had low engagement. This is what the FBI spends its time on: pic.twitter.com/WfVudSRvIK — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

There were numerous contact points for federal agencies to flag tweets or accounts.

36.There were multiple points of entry into Twitter for government-flagged reports. This letter from Agent Chan to Roth references Teleporter, a platform through which Twitter could receive reports from the FBI: pic.twitter.com/lNbgvsu5LV — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

Twitter also received reports via the Partner Support Portal, an outlet created by the Center for Internet Security, a partner organization to the DHS.

It wasn’t only the federal government agencies, state governments were also flagging 'violative' tweets.

California state officials reported a tweet from President Donald Trump.

40.“WHY WAS NO ACTION TAKEN?” Below, Twitter execs – receiving an alert from California officials, by way of “our partner support portal” – debate whether to act on a Trump tweet: pic.twitter.com/W4DQvYwq7Z — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

Beyond governments, think tanks and academia also were involved.

The Election Integrity Project (EIP) was setup up at Stanford “to empower the research community, election officials, government agencies, civil society organizations, social media platforms, and others to defend our elections against those who seek to undermine them by exploiting weaknesses in the online information environment” were flagging and sending notifications to Twitter.

Their basis was information from the Center for Internet Security (CIS) which is a DHS contractor. The ties were clearly inextricably intertwined.

https://t.co/4zD4nEkDdW, a video was reported by the Election Integrity Project (EIP) at Stanford, apparently on the strength of information from the Center for Internet Security (CIS): pic.twitter.com/kJfJ6gDrb1 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

To summarize, agencies under the Trump administration worked with external players to ensure the pre-election narrative was rigged against Trump.

Under the Biden administration, the agencies pivoted from election interference to dealing with "domestic violent extremist" threats.

32.The executive circulates the “products,” which are really DHS bulletins stressing the need for greater collaboration between law enforcement and “private sector partners.” pic.twitter.com/by9cpm7YVf — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

Clearly, the meetings were more frequent since both regimes were simpatico, both ideologically and politically.

The proof is a March 2021 email where an FBI officer thanked a Twitter executive for the chance to speak to “you and the team” and then delivers a packet of “products.

The executive circulated the “products,” which are really DHS newsletters about the need for greater collaboration between law enforcement and “private sector partners.”

Despite Musk’s takeover, the FBI continued to send Twitter notifications for action.

Perhaps that's because Yoel Roth was still with Twitter.

Last month, before the midterms, the FBI urged Twitter to ‘take action’ on accounts not because they broke federal laws but because they were in violation of Twitter’s Terms and Services.

“HELLO TWITTER CONTACTS”: The master-canine quality of the FBI’s relationship to Twitter comes through in this November 2022 email, in which “FBI San Francisco is notifying you” it wants action on four accounts: pic.twitter.com/LjgB6fxENo — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

Also last month, the FBI notified Twitter about accounts ‘spreading disinformation.

https://t.co/ZQeb9Ko06p an internal email from November 5, 2022, the FBI’s National Election Command Post, which compiles and sends on complaints, sent the SF field office a long list of accounts that “may warrant additional action”: pic.twitter.com/yILcgjFyev — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

Twitter complied by suspending most of the requested accounts.

17.Of the six accounts mentioned in the previous two emails, all but two – @ClaireFosterPHD and @FromMa – were suspended. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

20. Twitter then replied with its list of actions taken. Note mercy shown to actor Billy Baldwin: pic.twitter.com/zQzNGQMKmO — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

The FBI and the DHS once again targeted satire and myriad innocuous conservative accounts.

14.Twitter personnel in that case went on to look for reasons to suspend all four accounts, including @fromma, whose tweets are almost all jokes (see sample below), including his “civic misinformation” of Nov. 8: pic.twitter.com/gwiDtPcWZv — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

15. Just to show the FBI can be hyper-intrusive in both directions, they also asked Twitter to review a blue-leaning account for a different joke, except here it was even more obvious that @clairefosterPHD, who kids a lot, was kidding: pic.twitter.com/uLxHayY11C — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

21.Many of the above accounts were satirical in nature, nearly all (with the exceptions of Baldwin and @RSBNetwork) were relatively low engagement, and some were suspended, most with a generic, “Thanks, Twitter” letter: pic.twitter.com/0S0XoqhwYD — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

It is clear that the 2016 elections were relatively fair because the Democrats were deceived by their own propaganda that Hillary’s victory was inevitable. But after recovering from that blow, they weren’t going to allow fairness to interfere in the 2020 elections.

Hence, the FBI devised ‘foreign interference’ in the 2016 elections narrative to interfere with the 2020 elections.

The FBI set up a social media-focused task force of around 80 agents who corresponded with Twitter to identify alleged ‘foreign influence and election tampering.’

7. The FBI’s social media-focused task force, known as FTIF, created in the wake of the 2016 election, swelled to 80 agents and corresponded with Twitter to identify alleged foreign influence and election tampering of all kinds. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

A confederacy of social media firms, federal agencies, state governments, private contractors, think tanks, academia, etc. was cultivated.

This confederacy operated like an Orwellian super-government that functioned as judge, jury, and executioner to distort the social media discourse.

It is vital to not conflate these revelations with punitive action against the culprits.

These Twitter Files change nothing.

Federal agencies and various actors will continue to pressure Twitter to manipulate content. The rot in these agencies runs so deep that remedial action is unlikely.

The only action the former Twitter regime and rogue federal agents could face is they will be summoned by the GOP House for a public scolding. This will provide some gratification for conservatives.

The accused will continue to cite foreign interference or domestic terrorism to justify their actions.

But will anything happen beyond that display?

Very unlikely which renders Twitter Files meaningless.

What about the public?

Apart from conservatives, few will be aware of the existence of Twitter Files, if they are it will be via media spin.

How has the media covered it?

The WaPo called it an exercise in hypocrisy. Politico claims that the revelations were falling flat. The Atlantic called it a missed opportunity. CNN concluded that content moderation is messy.

The only certain outcome of these Twitter files is that Musk is a target of the establishment.

The media is already carrying stories of Musk’s ‘inhumane’ layoffs, Musk exploiting his employees, and Musk living at Twitter's headquarters.

The media is reporting that Yoel Roth was forced to leave home due to threats amid the 'Twitter Files' release. There are stories of Musk escalating attacks on Roth.

So Musk, who revealed the facts, is depicted as a monster while the likes of Roth, who censored public opinion to rig the 2020 elections, is being portrayed as the victim.

The Twitter suspension of a handful of liberal journalists has also become a focus.

This build-up is meant to give agencies a valid reason to target Musk, it isn’t a question of if, but when Musk will face retaliation.

Back to the 2020 elections.

If that contest was fair, Trump would be president

Inflation would be under control. Gas prices would be under control. The economy would be booming. The border would have been protected. There would be prosperity.

Beyond the U.S. there would be no conflict in Ukraine which would have saved the U.S. more than $100 billion, as well as thousands of Russian and Ukainian lives. Afghanistan would not be under Taliban control. China would not be making aggressive overtures towards Taiwan.

But instead, there is chaos, confusion, hardship, and darkness all over.

The dire consequences of rigged elections are felt not just in the U.S., but around the world.

Those who rigged the 2020 contest have caused irreparable damage, for which they are unlikely to face any consequences.

Image: Twitter screen shot