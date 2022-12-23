Despite Chip Roy’s best efforts, the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill is law

It’s official: Despite Chip Roy’s best efforts, the Democrats in the House passed the $1.7 Omnibus Spending Bill, making it law. It’s not even pork; it’s pork fecal matter. Although we proved helpless to stop it, Americans should know and care about what’s happening. If we don’t step up, we are complicit in this.

The 18 ostensibly Republican Senators who speeded the bill’s passage should be publicly reviled and primaried out of political existence at the earliest opportunity. Sadly, some, like the execrable Lisa Murkowski (D-Alaska, and no, that’s not a typo), just got reelected, so we’re stuck with them. Likewise, a handful of Republicans in the House chimed in supporting the bill. They, too, should be removed from office—an easy task given that they reappear on the ballots in just two years.

Regarding those primaries, remember that Murkowski wasn’t the only one whom the GOP backed against a MAGA candidate. The GOP hates MAGA even more than the Democrats do. That’s because GOPers have indistinguishable values from Democrats. Unlike Democrats, though, if MAGA candidates win, while Democrats can keep feeding from the trough, the GOPers will lose their places.

Mitt Romney (D-Utah, and, again, that’s not a typo) doesn’t come out and say that explicitly, but it’s implied:

My thoughts on the government funding bill ↓ pic.twitter.com/yhDE2Eku0i — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) December 22, 2022

Behind that gobbledygook lies this thought: It’s entirely possible that actual conservatives in the House, the ones the Americans just elected, will come up with a budget that the Democrats and I don’t like. So come on, folks, do the right thing and bow before our Democrat masters now. (Bonchie savages him very well.)

It was, of course, a foregone conclusion that the bill would pass in the Democrat-controlled House. Chip Roy, however, gets kudos for putting up one heck of a fight to stop it:

"Everything the American people is watching right now is a complete SHAM, it's a FRAUD...The American people deserve us to be here over Christmas actually FIGHTING for them!"



"What you see here on the floor of the House of Representatives should make everybody ASHAMED!"



⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/N7jsSQVN5P — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 23, 2022

Roy published a slightly different transcript here. It’s not as good as his speech, so I strongly recommend taking the time to listen to him. With righteous passion, he complains about the tyrannical way in which the bill was forced to a vote, he castigates the bill’s contents, and he shames these people for “destroying the United States of America.” It’s epic.

People with intact moral compasses would have felt shame upon hearing Roy’s words. Sadly, shame is an emotion alien to the establishment side of our political class (i.e., almost all of it). The representatives whom we pay to look out for our interests are partying likes it’s end times in the Roman Empire. We all know what happened when that party was finally overrun by barbarian hordes. Let’s just say that it wasn’t a good time for Roman citizens.

Image: Chip Roy. Twitter screen grab.