Creepy DOJ press release touts disturbing Jan 6 convictions

Here are three paragraphs from the press release issued by the Justice Department on the seditious conspiracy convictions for Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, the founder of the Oath Keepers, and Kelly Meggs, leaders of the Oath Keepers Florida branch. Three other members of the Oath Keepers were convicted on other charges:

On Jan. 6, 2021, a large crowd began to gather outside the Capitol perimeter as the Joint Session of Congress got under way at 1 p.m. Crowd members eventually forced their way through, up, and over U.S. Capitol Police barricades and advanced to the building’s exterior façade. Shortly after 2 p.m., crowd members forced entry into the Capitol by breaking windows, ramming open doors, and assaulting Capitol police and other law enforcement officers. At about this time, according to the government’s evidence, Rhodes entered the restricted area of the Capitol grounds and directed his followers to meet him at the Capitol. At approximately 2:30 p.m., according to the government’s evidence, Meggs, Harrelson, and Watkins, along with other Oath Keepers and affiliates – many wearing paramilitary clothing and patches with the Oath Keepers name, logo, and insignia – marched in a “stack” formation up the east steps of the Capitol, joined a mob, and made their way into the Capitol. Rhodes and Caldwell remained outside the Capitol, where they coordinated activities. While certain Oath Keepers members and affiliates breached the Capitol grounds and building, others remained stationed just outside of the city in quick reaction force (QRF) teams. According to the government’s evidence, the QRF teams were prepared to rapidly transport firearms and other weapons into Washington, D.C., in support of operations aimed at using force to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power.

The language of the federal statute on seditious conspiracy indicates, as the offense is defined as an act against the government, that this is a political charge. Those convicted should, therefore, be considered political prisoners.

In the United States, seditious conspiracy is codified at 18 USC §2384:

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

Perhaps the old saw critical of patriotism is misguided. Perhaps a charge of seditious conspiracy is not the last refuge of a scoundrel, but, citing the disgraceful case of President Wilson, the last refuge of the wannabe tyrant. This article from the Chicora Foundation — "Wilson and the Repression of Free Speech" — certainly suggests that Wilson saw himself as tyrant as he led the country into World War I, calling for brutal intolerance against hyphenated Americans. (Under Wilson, dissenters faced deportation or prison, as was the fate of Eugene V. Debs, socialist candidate for president.)

The Justice Department's press release on the convictions of Rhodes and Meggs does not set forth the actions taken by the (unarmed at the Capitol) defendants to overthrow the government.

Let's bear in mind that the government in place on January 6, 2021 was the government headed by President Trump. The Oath Keepers could not have acted to overthrow the Trump government. I don't read language in 18 USC §2384 referring to "the Government of the United States, or the Government-to-be of the United States." Please look again at the language of the statute. Seems broad enough to arrest leftists, as of the afternoon of January 20, 2025, for conspiring to overthrow the government of President Trump, during the period from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021 — accompanied by pardons for persons convicted of political crimes by the repressive Biden/Garland administration (with the support of Scrooge McConnell).

Consider, again, the matter of Woodrow Wilson. He called for a brutal crackdown on anyone opposed to our going to war. Since at least the past September 1, President Biden has, effectively declared war on the MAGA movement. What else could he mean by denouncing MAGA as a threat against democracy? The treatment of the Jan. 6 detainees has certainly been brutal, including denial of medical care to cancer sufferers. Looks to me as though Biden and Garland are operating under repressive Wilsonian guidelines.

The Department of Justice press release on the Oath Keepers' convictions points out that more than 900 January 6 arrests have been made thus far. No figures are provided, however, to inform the American people the number who have gone to trial — and the number still held without trial — and for how long?

The DOJ press release concludes with this ominous warning: "the investigation is ongoing." At the bottom of the press release, the public is given phone and internet contacts to send "tips." Now, isn't that a hallmark of a tyrannical regime — inviting people to spy on their neighbors?

