Could blue survive without red?

We are all Americans. That said, there have been efforts for years to divide us for perceived political reasons. Those who live in the bigger cities often tend to look down their noses to those who don't. We have become a Blue America and a Red America. I personally believe that the colors are reversed, but maybe that's just me. A good representation of red vs. blue can be seen on the 2020 election map by counties.

It has gotten so bad that there are discussions of secession and even civil war, God forbid. It would be difficult to have states against states. The real conflict appears to be larger cities versus the rest of America. The Islanders arrogantly call it flyover country. Call it whatever, but most of America itself is a sea of red with blue islands.

An interesting question might be who could better survive without the other.

What do most of the Blue Islands provide for America? California provides a lot of fruits and vegetables, although not as much as before. Many of our financial centers are on the larger Islands, but some have already moved out to Sea, and it would be simple for others to follow or simply set up new ones. Most larger cities are on Blue Islands. One of their major byproducts is crime, but let's focus on products we need to survive.

The vast majority of our food is grown and produced in our Sea of Red. A substantial part of our manufacturing is in the Sea of Red, and more is coming.

Cars and trucks are made in both. Each have their technology centers. Military bases are in both. Many, perhaps most, military and commercial weapons and ammunition factories are now in the Sea of Red. Hopefully, that will never again be an issue, as it was in the 1860s.

While maybe not required for life, the Islands may have the advantage on wine, but the Sea-dwellers are holding their own, especially with stronger spirits. Hollywood may be on a major Blue Island, but many of its sailors are now taking to the Sea for actual productions and even places to live.

Unlike the Islands, the Sea of Red is large and expansive. It is generally freer and less restrictive than the Islands. It is generally easier to operate a business in the Sea than on an Island. Importantly, the Sea is generally a far safer place to live and raise a family than the Islands. As noted above, however, this is not necessarily a product, but rather a byproduct or result of governance theories in the Sea.

This brings us to the Blue Islands' big claim to one thing: government. While much of our state government centers are on the Islands, I would venture to say that most of those in the Sea of Red would gladly give up that tie for more responsive governments of their own. The Island people prefer to live by different rules and standards from those of the Sea, and they want to impose their ways upon the Sea-dwellers. The Islanders like to mandate things, control people, and tell them how to live their lives. This includes vaccines that aren't vaccines; schools that claim to own the children; how we heat and cool our homes, whether practical or not; how to cook our food; our sacred right of self-defense and the defense of our families and businesses; making obvious crimes not crimes; releasing criminals onto out streets; refusing to respect law and order and our Constitution; redefining words to their benefit, etc.

Another claim to fame for the Islands is that they produce the lion's share of pollution created by humans' simply breathing. The Sea-dwellers gladly allow the Islanders to keep it.

Some Islanders seem intent on starting a Cold War, so to speak. California's governor wants to ban trucks that serve the other 49 states, Sea and Islands alike. Does he not realize that the Sea-dwellers and even the Islands can survive without its products? The Islanders need such products from somewhere, but California seems determined to at least make it more expensive to transport its items to the Islands. Even the questionable solar and wind farms themselves are not desired on the Islands. They prefer that the unsightly devices be built on the Sea, yet they expect the electricity thus produced be sent to the Islands. Similarly, many Islands depend on water from the Sea of Red.

It would be nice, very nice, if we could just go back to being America. Unfortunately, the Islands are replete with so-called elitists who think they know what is best for everyone, who will not stoop to even discussing ideas from the Sea-dwellers, who want to criminalize the thoughts and speech of the Sea-dwellers, and who feel justified in total control over the Sea-dwellers by any means possible.

Let's hope the alleged environmentalists start showing some respect for the Sea.

Image via Pexels.