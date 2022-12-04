Censorship works only if you're dumb

Much of today's hot topics involve Elon Musk disclosing details of Twitter's censorship of the New York Post article about Hunter Biden's laptop. Since I bookmark the N.Y. Post webpage, I had already read the article, as had millions of other readers. Now, why on Earth would I then pay any attention to Twitter, Facebook, TikTok or any other social network to disbelieve what I had read with my own two eyes?

Apparently, the case being made is that the censorship of this article was done to impact the 2020 election in favor of Joe Biden. If that is indeed what occurred, this means that many American voters are low-I.Q., low info, easily impressionable cretins who have lost all ability to think for themselves without the influence of influencers.

When I first started to vote, the law required one to be 21 years old. That change was amended in 1971, with the 26th amendment changing the voting age to 18. It made perfect sense, since 18-year-olds were being drafted to die in wars like the Vietnam and Korean wars. Unfortunately, 21st-century America forgot to educate them to think coherently, and now Generation Z seems to be under the influence of influencers.

The question is, who's influencing these influencers?

These so-called influencers are young. Some are good-looking, even beautiful. They have hundreds of thousands of followers, so sponsors recruit them to sell their products on various sites like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. They are called influencers, but for the life of me, I can't imagine why. But Andrew Breitbart knew why and who was behind them and wrote about it in his book Righteous Indignation: Excuse Me While I Save the World (2011):

When the Soviet Union disintegrated, the battle simply took a different form. Instead of missiles the new weapon was language and education, and the international left had successfully constructed a global infrastructure to get its message out. Schools. Newspapers. Network news. Art. Music. Film. Television. For decades the left understood the importance of education, art, and messaging. Oprah Winfrey gets it. David Geffen gets it. Bono gets it. President Barack Obama gets it. Even Corey Feldman gets it. But the right doesn't. For decades the right felt the Pentagon and the political class and simple common sense could win the day. They were wrong. The left does not win its battles in debate. It doesn't have to. In the twenty-first century, media is everything. The left wins because it controls the narrative. The narrative is controlled by the media. The left is the media. Narrative is everything. I call it the Democrat-Media Complex—and I am at war to gain back control of the American narrative.

Sadly, just before Breitbart was scheduled to make a bombshell news announcement, he dropped dead on the street at 43 years old. Breitbart had been an enemy of the left and had destroyed ACORN, a radical socialist organization, that with Obama's recommendation had been groomed to secure billions for handling the 2010 Census gig. His next target was the mainstream media networks until the supposedly healthy, robust young Tea Party–supporter died suddenly of a heart attack (it was determined).

While Breitbart does have his disciples still doing what they can to capture the narrative from the left with the unvarnished truth, it is exceedingly difficult to do because the left has billions in its war chest and 2,000 mules to do the dirty work. There's not much someone like me can do except preach to the choir and hope the choir can spread the word. We don't have billions, but we can send a few dollars to sites that want to take back control of the American narrative. You can also give directly to MAGA candidates for office. (I do not recommend donating to the GOP until it gets rid of the GOPelite like Mitch McConnell and other NeverTrumps.) I also heartily recommend you buy Andrew's book. It will scare you and wake you.

To despair is to give in to evil, so I urge all not to fall for that trap, but to continue to pray. I pray for Donald Trump, for Elon Musk, and most of all that out of the 50 Democrat senators, at least one or two will switch from the dark side and throw Congress into the light. Wouldn't that be a hoot?

'Tis the season for miracles.

Image: Pezibear via Pixabay, Pixabay License.