Calls for ‘health care reparations’ omit the obvious

Today, Vox put out a piece making a case in favor of “health care reparations” for the Black community, but the outlet failed to include crucial context. Authors Julia Craven and Margo Snipe began their essay with a tragic and horrific story of forced sterilization:

In 1972, two social workers set Debra Blackmon’s sterilization in motion. The primary diagnosis in her medical records read: mental retardation severe. Soon, Blackmon would undergo a total abdominal hysterectomy, a procedure, sanctioned by the local government, to remove her uterus and cervix. She was 14.

In an NPR article on the same subject:

Blackmon is among the more than 7,000 people in North Carolina — many poor, many African-American, many disabled — who were sterilized between 1929 and 1976 in one of the country’s most aggressive eugenics programs.

When we reflect back on notorious eugenicists of the 20th Century, we might think of men like Lothrop Stoddard who penned The Rising Tide of Color Against White World-Supremacy, or maybe his co-founder at the American Birth Control League, Margaret Sanger. Interesting fact: In 1933 Sanger’s magazine published a “shocking article” titled, “Eugenic Sterilization: An Urgent Need”. The article was authored by Sanger’s dear friend, Ernst Rudin — at the time Rudin had been handpicked by Adolf Hitler as the Third Reich’s Director of Genetic Sterilization, and “had earlier taken a role in the establishment in the Nazi Society for Racial Hygiene.”

John J. Conley delivered a thorough analysis of Sanger’s twisted philosophies at America Magazine, where he noted that:

Sanger’s eugenics program made relatively modest gains during her lifetime. But she and her associates succeeded in one area: compulsory sterilization. More than 30 states passed laws authorizing agencies to sterilize forcibly those considered ‘unfit’ for childbearing. The statutes targeted the mentally disabled [emphasis added] and prisoners. … At least 70,000 people in the United States were forcibly sterilized under the laws promoted by Sanger and her associates. … Race was never far from Sanger’s brand of eugenics. One of Sanger’s most cherished initiatives was the Negro Project, which targeted predominantly black neighborhoods for birth control programs and recruited African-American leaders to persuade minority populations of the value of contraception and sterilization.

Sanger’s legacy of eugenics lives on — in 1942, the American Birth Control League became the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. As we know, Planned Parenthood commits the majority of murders (abortions) nationwide — an act that the business touts as “health care” — which disproportionately affects the Black community. Read below:

Disproportionately, the leading consumer of abortion services is the African-American female. According to the United States Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Abortion Surveillance Report, black women made up 15 percent of the childbearing population in 2018, yet obtained 33.6 percent of reported abortions. Black women have the highest abortion ratio in the country, with 335 abortions per 1,000 live births. Percentages at these levels illustrate that about 20 million black babies have been aborted since 1973. According to CDC, states that report abortion by ethnicity show black women disproportionately lead in the numbers. For example, in Mississippi, 72 percent of abortions are obtained by black women; in Washington, D.C., 55 percent; in Michigan, 50 percent; in Alabama, 62 percent. In many states, similar numbers are found, with black women often aborting at two or more times their presence in the population.

Coincidentally, after Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, the eugenicists’ mission for sterilization wasn’t much of a priority. When the American public turned against the eugenics movement, the eugenicists adopted a new strategy: concede ground in the sterilization movement, and simply kill the “defective stocks” and “human weeds” while they’re in the womb; it achieved the same goal as sterilization after all. If leftist writers at Vox want to propose “health care reparations” to “specifically address past and present harms to Black people by the medical establishment”, then the only responsible approach would be to outlaw abortion as the continuation of the decried eugenics programs, thereby ending the “present harms to Black people by the medical establishment”, and force the aggressors (the left) to foot the reparations bill, not the American taxpayer.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.