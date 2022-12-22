California pol Scott Weiner praises Oregon and Colorado as models on drug policy

Some people get themselves into trouble on Twitter by talking too much, and some people tweet so much they make absolute asses of themselves.

Behold the Bay Area's state senator, Scott Weiner, who explains why California should be handing out mind-altering psychedelic drugs to derelicts, addicts, and anyone else who wants them:

Today we’re announcing new legislation (Senate Bill 58) to decriminalize possession & use of plant-based psychedelics in California.



Psychedelics have huge promise for mental health & addiction treatment.



SB 58 is backed by a coalition of veterans & others committed to reform. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 19, 2022

Weiner, who's a powerful and very rabid leftist running Sacramento, gave us the model for why the state needs to make magic mushrooms legal:

Decriminalizing psychedelics is not particularly controversial among people. Oregon voters & Colorado voters have already decriminalized them. Various cities in CA & elsewhere have passed ordinances advocating for decriminalization.



It’s time for CA to move in this direction. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 19, 2022

Which would be news to the residents of those states. Colorado is so awash in drugs the state is putting out reports like this one, from last year:

The Colorado Division of Criminal Justice’s Office of Research and Statistics has published the latest “Impacts on Marijuana Legalization in Colorado” report, which presents data on marijuana-related topics including crime, impaired driving, hospitalizations, ER visits, usage rates, effects on youth, and more. ... ... Over the past 10 years, Colorado has seen increases in marijuana-related hospitalizations, Emergency Room visits, poison control calls, DUIs, and fatal crashes where drivers tested positive for cannabinoids. In terms of crime, law enforcement agencies continue to combat illicit market activity. Because of the nature of this type of activity being inherently hidden from regulation and oversight, it remains challenging to quantify the size of the illicit market in Colorado; the state can only track and report the indicators of illegal activity, such as arrests and seizures. The number of plants seized on public lands and the number of out-of-state seizures of marijuana sourced from Colorado has fluctuated significantly over time. The number of court filings for marijuana-related felonies or charges related to the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act has also fluctuated -- in 2019, the number of charges was close to or slightly below 2012 numbers.

..and studies like this from academia:

More children are ending up in the emergency room or needing other treatment for marijuana exposure in Colorado since the state legalized pot for recreational use, a new study finds. Researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, in Aurora, wanted to see if unintentional marijuana exposures in children ticked up after the drug became legal for adult recreational use in 2014. (Medical use of marijuana has been legal in Colorado since 2000.) The authors analyzed data on hospital admissions at a children's hospital and at a regional poison center between 2009 and 2015. Eighty-one children -- all under 10 years old -- were treated at the hospital and 163 marijuana exposure calls were made to the poison center.

...and stories like this in the Denver Gazette:

For those of you who are new to our state, just a couple years ago downtown Denver was a beautiful, clean vibrant place with a constant buzz of people laughing and admiring the views. You could leave your home unlocked for a quick trip to the grocery store. Sidewalks were used for walking, not for lining up tent cities. There was no fear of bad things happening if you danced all night at a club in Lodo and walked five blocks to your car. Now? Murders are up 81% in Denver since 2019, and 30% of Denver’s murders were committed by felons on parole. Carjacking is up 140%. I’m not feeling so great about making that walk to the car now. You could take an Uber instead. Oh wait!! There are no Ubers available because our governor is paying folks to stay home and not work! Well, the police will protect you on that walk to the car, right? Maybe not. The Denver Police Department had 74 vacancies in May and had 129 officers leave from January to mid-May, a big portion of those from resignations.

...all of which can be traced to the legalization of drugs in that state. Let's not even get into the matter of Oregon, which is a crime and cartel paradise.

Weiner errantly suggested that Colorado has permitted psychedelics for awhile with great success. Fact is, the blue-state voters just passed a measure to decriminalize possession of magic mushrooms, even with the bad transformation it has seen based on consequence-free marijuana use in that state.

When voters approved Proposition 122 last month, Colorado became the second state in the US to legalize the use of psilocybin, the psychedelic substance in so-called magic mushrooms. Oregon decriminalized it in 2020. Proposition 122 does not allow for the sale of psilocybin. It decriminalizes the personal possession and use of psilocybin in Colorado and allows Coloradans to legally grow the mushrooms it’s extracted from. The ballot measure also creates a framework for psilocybin to be used in mental healthcare and therapeutic settings — although the first clinics offering the substance are likely still a few years away.

The results of that lunacy will be more of the same problems they brought upon themselves through the decriminalization of marijuana use, intensifying the problem -- with city officials blaming COVID. It's a heckuva sorry picture to see the voters and their representatives doing the same thing over again and expecting a different result.

But not nearly as insane as California taking that state, and even more wretched Oregon as role models. Those states are cautionary tales, the beauty of federalism in action, examples of what not to do in the eyes of sane states. You wouldn't give an alcoholic a fresh new bottle of liquor because he says it makes him feel better any more than you would give a homeless schizophrenic a trove of magic mushrooms. That's common sense, and it's in short supply in California.

With guys like Scott Weiner around, the backwards message gets read and emulated and now those states are role models for a state that is already well known for its lunacy. Perhaps the motto of the state should be changed from 'Eureka" to "Hold 'muh beer."

Image: OpenClipArt / public domain