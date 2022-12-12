Buckle up: Bill Gates and the globalists quietly conducted a new exercise — ‘Catastrophic Contagion’

You might vaguely remember, but shortly before the first suspected case of Covid-19 showed up in China, global bureaucrats and academic elites convened for a “global pandemic” exercise; it was known as Event 201. The event was invite-only, and included representatives from the WEF, Johns Hopkins, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It was largely funded by the Open Philanthropy Project, which is closely aligned with the Clinton Foundation. According to the official website for this preparatory practice run:

Event 201 was a 2.5-hour pandemic tabletop exercise that simulated a series of dramatic, scenario-based facilitated discussions, confronting difficult, true-to-life dilemmas associated with response to a hypothetical, but scientifically plausible, pandemic. 15 global business, government, and public health leaders were players in the simulation exercise that highlighted unresolved real-world policy and economic issues that could be solved with sufficient political will, financial investment, and attention now and in the future.

Now, you’re not going to believe this, but the “scenario”:

…simulate[d] an outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus transmitted from bats to pigs to people that eventually becomes efficiently transmissible from person to person, leading to a severe pandemic. The pathogen and the disease it causes are modeled largely on SARS, but it is more transmissible in the community setting by people with mild symptoms.

Gee, now what a coincidence! I recall an origin story of bat soup from Wuhan wet markets, a virus that looks like SARS, and “asymptomatic” spread….

Now, the same players are back, and recently hosted a new pandemic exercise, albeit it was all very hush-hush. Oddly, I can’t find much about it online, except from Johns Hopkins:

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in partnership with WHO and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, conducted Catastrophic Contagion, a pandemic tabletop exercise at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on October 23, 2022. … The exercise simulated a series of WHO emergency health advisory board meetings addressing a fictional pandemic set in the near future. Participants grappled with how to respond to an epidemic located in one part of the world that then spread rapidly, becoming a pandemic with a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionately affecting children and young people. Participants were challenged to make urgent policy decisions with limited information in the face of uncertainty….

First of all, this report illustrates one of the biggest obstacles to a free world, a message which is overtly relevant to America: bureaucrats should not be practicing making policy decisions, that responsibility lies in the hands of legislators, all of whom are bound to confines laid forth in the Constitution and respective state constitutions.

Yet, that’s exactly why these sorts of people are pushing for a global “pandemic treaty” to subjugate sovereign nations to the will of a global government.

Secondly, it’s worth noting exactly who the players are for “Catastrophic Contagion”: we have ambassadors from the WHO (the organization leading the charge for the “pandemic treaty”), we have Bill Gates himself, and two of the Event 201 figures (Tom Inglesby and Anita Cicero).

Lastly, we must deduce that this is a harbinger, just like Event 201 was. Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset has not been fully realized, and whether we like it or not, that’s the end goal.

The next “pandemic” is coming, and times like these require a reflection on timeless and grounding truths, like Ben Franklin’s famous 1755 adage: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

