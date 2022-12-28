Biden’s DHS released more than 150,000 illegal aliens into the U.S. in the summer 2021

The U.S. has been in the midst of a serious border crisis since Joe Biden took over.

There have been an astounding 5.5 million illegal alien encounters at the border since Biden took office. The actual number of those who entered secretly has to be considerably higher.

Breitbart reported that as part of a lawsuit against Biden’s Catch and Release policy, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody showed internal DHS footage that exposed the extent of dereliction of duty on the part of the Biden administration.

In the video, an ICE official on a conference call can be heard telling other agents that more than 150,000 illegal aliens were released into the U.S. without a Notice to Appear (NTA) date in immigration court.

Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began this practice in March 2021.

Moody issued a statement that the Biden administration is purposefully releasing illegal aliens into U.S. towns and cities with no intention of deporting them even if they are found to not have valid asylum claims.

The latest estimates show that from February 2021 to October 2022, Biden’s DHS released at least 1.4 million illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

This is a crisis like no other and its impact will remain forever.

Let's look at the various levels of impact of this influx.

These illegal aliens will be resettled into working-class neighborhoods in these states.

We know that planners of any locality set up facilities and resources directly proportional to the number of homes and citizens — living in that area.

When illegal aliens inundate these areas, the system is overwhelmed. The illegal aliens occupy infrastructure meant for citizens and which are paid for by citizens' tax money.

When the sanitation and waste management facilities are overwhelmed, the surroundings become unhygienic and hazardous to the health of citizens.

If the aliens have contagious infections such as COVID-19, Monkeypox, tuberculosis, leishmaniasis, leprosy, dengue fever, hepatitis, Chagas disease, smallpox, polio, et al., which many do, once again, citizens are at risk of being infected by a disease they would never have encountered. It could overwhelm health facilities meant for citizens. Once again the citizen's needs are ignored.

These aliens are unvetted, which could mean some among them have violent proclivities or pasts. Once again the locality could be subjected to break-ins, burglaries, muggings, murders, rapes, robberies, and other violent crimes. At times, citizens pay with their lives. Law enforcement employs officials directly proportional to citizen presence, so when the zone is inundated by foreigners, they are overwhelmed and rendered helpless.

These are violations of the contract between the citizen and the government, i.e., what the citizen pays taxes for in exchange for infrastructure facilities and services in government.

Open border proponents often argue that crime is committed by citizens and infectious diseases are also spread by citizens. They even cite ‘statistics’ that claim illegal aliens are more law-abiding than citizens, while they accuse others of bigotry.

The answer to that is simple.

Just because the country has problems doesn't mean it is obliged to import additional problems from other nations to make matters worse.

Apart from the infrastructure, and government services, there is an impact on citizens’ wages

Impoverished and uneducated aliens often agree to work for less than minimum wage without benefits. This could cause citizens to suffer job redundancy or depression in wages and loss of benefits. Quite often the illegal aliens dispatch their untaxed earnings back to a foreign nation, resulting in a loss to the nation’s, as well as to the state and local, treasury.

The impact of uncontrolled migration is also cultural.

Some of these illegal aliens probably originate from cultures that still continue with anachronistic practices. Illegal aliens of this variety often expect citizens to respect their cultures and even alter their own lifestyles to not cause offense. At times, an 'offense' from citizens or even their compatriots can lead to 'honor' killings and other barbaric practices. There are other barbaric practices, too, such as child marriage, incestuous marriages, rape, beheadings, and many other unspeakable acts.

In the end, culture and values represent the identity of a country, when culture erodes, so does the nation.

The main reason behind allowing this influx to occur is to change the demographics permanently. This has been a long-term project of the Democrats.

They permit the influx, allow the illegal aliens to remain forever, and grant them voting rights. It doesn’t have to be citizenship, mere voting rights are enough. The expectation is that this voter base will vote Democrat and overwhelm the impact of existing Republican voters, or else serve as repositories for ballot-harvesters, who only need to get hold of their ballots.

In time elections are rendered meaningless.

The Democrats have successfully implemented this in New York and California, where even the incompetent and self-centered AOC, despite relentless proof of her inanities, will win with a landslide against the most honest, selfless, and smart Republican. The contests in these states are among left, far left, and socialists, not left vs. right.

It is important to understand that despite their claim of compassion, the Democrat leaders who support open borders never suffer the consequences of the policies they advocate. They live in affluent localities and their properties are surrounded by imposing walls. They are personally protected by armed bodyguards.

A perfect example of this is when illegal aliens were transported to Martha’s Vineyard this September. This is where the Obamas and myriad ‘compassionate’ liberals reside.

So were these illegal aliens welcomed with open arms by these empathetic Democrats and given accommodation in their spacious mansions?

Obviously no.

Currently, only five out of those 49 remain on Martha’s Vineyard. The others have started new lives in different towns throughout Massachusetts. Some reside in government housing and shelters and are living at the expense of taxpayers. In time, they will be resettled in working-class neighborhoods, perhaps in red states.

This plan many not always go well for the Democrats.

Many of these illegal aliens are from South and Central American nations which are run by leftist dictators. They often have personally experienced atrocities, religious persecution, and poverty under these dictatorships in democracy's clothing. Their desire for freedom and liberty caused them to immigrate to the U.S.

When they see Democrats attack religion, advocate socialism, and display totalitarian proclivities, they could be turned off (and we have already seen this in the Miami area) and will vote for Republicans.

So how did we get here.

Some may be surprised the left didn’t always advocate for open borders.

Just seven years ago, when socialist Bernie Sanders was running for the nomination of the Democrat party, he was asked about open borders.

He replied “The idea is a right-wing scheme meant to flood the U.S. with cheap labor and depress wages for native-born workers. I think from moral responsibility, we've got to work with the rest of the industrialized world to address the problems of international poverty. But you don't do that by making people in this country even poorer."

This has been the Marxist position.

But now for electoral gains, those principles and the compassion for the working class have melted into thin air.

In addition to targeting political opponents by misusing government agencies, manipulating narratives via the news and social media, ordering mandates, and altering demographics is another Democrat plan to attack U.S. democracy.

The least the Republican controlled House can do is initiate proceedings to impeach Biden for a violation of his oath of office by not enforcing the law at the border.

Image: Screen shot from NBC News video, via YouTube