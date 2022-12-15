Bari Weiss errs in ‘Twitter Files – 5’ regarding her claims about Indian PM Modi!

The fifth installment of ‘Twitter Files‘ by Bari Weiss revealed a culture of intolerance disguised as concern for public safety and propriety at Twitter that eventually led to the de-platforming of President Donald Trump.

The details were covered in Andrea Widburg’s excellent article.

However, in citing examples of global ‘tyrants’ that still remain on Twitter, Weiss erred in her claim about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

24. In early February 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government threatened to arrest Twitter employees in India, and to incarcerate them for up to seven years after they restored hundreds of accounts that had been critical of him.



Twitter did not ban Modi. pic.twitter.com/s7dyDlNbaS — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022





The basis of the claim was an article in the New York Times, from last February which falsely claimed that Twitter was compelled to permanently block numerous accounts for making ‘inflammatory remarks’ about PM Modi after the Indian government issued a notice of noncompliance that could send Twitter’s Indian employees up to seven years in jail.

So let’s revisit the facts.

It started with the Indian government passing three new farm laws that proposed much-required reforms to the Indian farming sector.

However, the passage of these laws did cause concern among farmers, who prefer the old system.

The left and myriad other nefarious forces leaped in and inflamed the situation by spreading misinformation.

Finally, the farmers began a protest by blockading a highway that led to India’s capital, Delhi.





In parallel, representatives of the protesting farmers were negotiating with the government.

There were rumors that George Soros was funding the troublemakers.

Juvenile ‘activist’ Greta Thunberg supported the protests. Thunberg accidentally tweeted a toolkit that revealed a campaign to spread chaos and instability across India, using the protests. Also supporting the protest were Meena Harris, niece of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and celebrities Rihanna, Susan Sarandon, Trevor Noah, John Cusack, etc.

Some protesters resorted to violence, resulting in clashes with the police. These incidences were intermittent.

The chaos reached its peak on Jan, 26, 2021, which is celebrated as Republic Day in India; it was the day in 1950 that the Indian constitution was ratified.

To celebrate Republic Day the Indian flag is hoisted at the Red Fort, one of the foremost Indian monuments in the capital of India, Delhi. There is also a parade of the armed forces and a cultural pageant to display the diverse cultures across India.

Various violent 'protestors' organized a ‘tractor protest.’ The protestors broke barriers despite tight security and broke into the Red Fort and hoisted two foreign flags at the top. This was a desecration of the monument and a symbolic attack on the Indian state. There were also reports of violence in Delhi on the day, causing injuries to the police and citizens.

A significant number of Twitter accounts and hashtags were used to spread misinformation. Some accounts claimed a protestor was shot dead by the police, despite his death being accidental. Liberal elements in Indian media picked up this claim and amplified it.

On Jan. 30, 2021, a hashtag emerged that accused the Indian government of planning a genocide of the farmers.

This was a preposterous but grave claim that could have inflamed an already tense situation. The Government of India (GoI) immediately dispatched a notice to Twitter urging them to block accounts and remove tweets that pushed this spurious claim.

The GoI reminded Twitter that their requests were according to Indian laws under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act that Twitter is obligated to follow.

On Feb. 10, 2021, Twitter blocked a few of the accounts requested but eventually restored many of these accounts.

On Feb. 11, the GoI served another notice to Twitter reminding employees that non-compliance with Section 69A of the IT Act could result in imprisonment of up to seven years and fines.

Twitter claimed that these GoI orders were not inconsistent with Indian laws and refused to take down the trouble-making accounts.

During a meeting with Twitter executives, the Indian government made it clear that the use of the inflammatory hashtag did not fall under journalistic freedom or free speech, since it was an emergency situation.

This was followed by a prolonged back-and-forth between Twitter and the GoI. Finally, on June 27, 2022, almost six months later the GoI first notice, Twitter blocked the requested accounts per the notices sent by the GoI.

A week later Twitter approached a State High Court challenging the GoI’s orders. The matter is still being debated in court.

Last November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the demands of the protesting farmers and repealed the three farm laws. He conceded his inability to convince a section of farmers despite his best efforts.

Back to Bari Weiss.

Clearly, both of her claims about Prime Minister Modi are false.

The GoI did not threaten to arrest Twitter employees in India and to incarcerate them for up to seven years for being critical of Modi.

Instead, it sent a series of notices to Twitter urging them to block accounts that were spreading a false claim that PM Modi was planning a genocide of the protesting farmers.

Weiss’s claim ignores the fact that there were a series of exchanges between Twitter and the GoI where Twitter refused to follow the Indian laws, despite the grave situation at the protest sites.

There were no ‘threats of arrest.’ Instead, the GoI reminded Twitter India of the results of violating the specific law. Anyone in violation of the law in question would face similar consequences.

Weiss made it appear that the threats of arrest were vindictive, random, and baseless.

Her sweeping question on why PM Modi was not de-platformed was also baseless. PM Modi was not directly involved in any of the exchanges with Twitter and neither has he ever tweeted anything that could be regarded as incitement to violence.

Weiss’s implicit comparison of Modi with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari all of whom openly called for violence against a group of people is gravely unfair.

20. In June 2018, Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted, “#Israel is a malignant cancerous tumor in the West Asian region that has to be removed and eradicated: it is possible and it will happen.”



Twitter neither deleted the tweet nor banned the Ayatollah. pic.twitter.com/D6Cb1F05sY — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022





21. In October 2020, the former Malaysian Prime Minister said it was “a right” for Muslims to “kill millions of French people.”



Twitter deleted his tweet for “glorifying violence,” but he remains on the platform. The tweet below was taken from the Wayback Machine: pic.twitter.com/7tgxgCw9I9 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

23. In October 2021, Twitter allowed Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to call on citizens to take up arms against the Tigray region.



Twitter allowed the tweet to remain up, and did not ban the prime minister. pic.twitter.com/DThmGsJM1r — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

22. Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria, incited violence against pro-Biafra groups.“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war,” he wrote, “will treat them in the language they understand.”



Twitter deleted the tweet but didn't ban Buhari. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022



Hopefully, she will issue an apology and a retraction.

Perhaps Musk himself will intervene if she fails.

In the end, Weiss’s Tweet thread exposing the internal corruption in the former Twitter regime is of monumental importance. It is hence quite essential that she gets every detail right.

Using a debunked NYT article to build a narrative against the corruption of the former Twitter regime is unnecessary because there is plenty of factual evidence to support that claim.

Weiss's claim is also defamatory.

Most people who are unaware of the facts will glance at the tweet and presume that India is a totalitarian state where no criticism of the PM is permitted. The truth is, India's Twitter is replete with Tweets mocking, attacking, and ridiculing the PM. The fact that the farm laws were repealed is evidence that the government listens to protestors.

It is also counterproductive because Prime Minister Modi was as much a victim of NYT misinformation as President Trump.



Image: Nahrendra Modi, via Wikimedia Commons, YouTube screen shot // CC BY-SA 3.0