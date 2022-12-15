Arizona sheriff promises to arrest anyone who builds governor's border wall

Arizona's Big Tough Guy, Santa Cruz County sheriff David Hathaway, has boldly claimed he will arrest any otherwise law-abiding construction workers building Governor Ducey's shipping container barrier filling the gaps in President Trump's unfinished border wall in adjacent counties should they dare to enter his fiefdom.

"There's no permit been issued for these people to do this on public land," Big Tough Guy Sheriff Hathaway told the media.

"The area where they're placing the containers is entirely on federal land, on national forest land. ... It's not state land, it's not private land, and the federal government has said this [is] illegal activity. So just the way if I saw somebody doing an assault or a homicide or a vehicle theft on public land within my county, I would charge that person with a crime," pontificates the Big Tough Guy.

This brings me to the question: what is Big Tough Guy Sheriff Hathaway doing about the illegal aliens breaking the law by trespassing into the former "United" States through sacred federal land and into his county?

What is Big Tough Guy Sheriff Hathaway doing about the young female captives being smuggled through federal lands and his county for sex-trafficking?

What is Big Tough Guy Sheriff Hathaway doing about the thousands, if not millions, of illegal fentanyl pills coming through his kingdom and killing thousands of Americans?

Not a thing. Big Tough Guy Sheriff Hathaway is flapping his lips, catering to his county voters, who vote 70 percent for Democrats. Just like his idols in the U.S. capital, he's going to pick which laws he enforces and which laws he ignores.

This is exactly what is wrong this country's federal administration and the many Democrat-governed states, counties, and cities that selectively apply the law.

Image: Arizona State Route 82 in Nogales, Santa Cruz County. Credit: Elnogalense via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped).