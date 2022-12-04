Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs certifying her own election in her favor seems like an actual ‘threat to democracy’

It is certainly not a “threat to democracy” when people challenge elections, especially when many state election officials intentionally violate their own state laws.

Speaking of which…. Arizona law, A.R.S. § 38.503 dictates that:

Any public officer or employee who has… a substantial interest in any decision of a public agency… shall refrain from participating in any manner as an officer or employee in such decision.

Well what’s a “public agency”? Well, per A.R.S.§ 38.502, a public agency is, among other things, “[an] administrative body of the state” — and whether intentionally or not, A.R.S. § 38.510 requires that anyone who violates the aforementioned law, “shall forfeit his public office[.]”

Gee, now of whom does that remind you? If it were me, I’d say that Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (a public officer) has a “substantial interest” in the certification of election in which she is a candidate, and the only appropriate, and more importantly, as it appears, legal response to “decisions” ought to be one of recusal. But I’m no lawyer, so what do I know?

See what Kari Lake has to say about her opponent last night:

The Fake News is ignoring the biggest story of our time.



.@CarolineWren gets it:

“Katie Hobbs is attempting to be the judge, jury and executioner in Arizona elections.”



Watch and SHARE. https://t.co/aS8AAhqQSJ — Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 3, 2022

According to The Washington Post, the paper with the motto “Democracy Dies in Darkness”, Hobbs actually called Lake the “threat to democracy.” Seems a little backwards doesn’t it?

Here are more obvious threats to democracy, of course ones that WaPo has also failed to address:

When most of the media (including social media giants like Google, Facebook, and Twitter), government bureaucrats like those in the Justice Department, and all the other Democrats colluded to destroy a political opponent — I’m sure we’re all tracking on the newest disclosures from Matt Taibbi. It is clearly a threat when these entities which span the public and private sectors pay for a fabricated dossier produced by a foreign party, and sell it to the American courts and the public as if it were real, even though they knew early on of the dossier’s origin. Justice officials even used the fake dossier as an excuse to spy on private citizens, and still they go unpunished — they are above the law. Living under the Democrats and their weaponized government agencies is like living under Stalin and Beria. When the same colluders intentionally suppressed a true story about the Biden family corruption before the 2020 election as they campaigned for Joe Biden, and then continued their propaganda crusade against Trump. They still pretend that Joe Biden was an innocent bystander, despite seeing clear evidence that he was actively participating. Who else could the “Big Guy” be? With so much of the media sticking their head in the sand to avoid the truth about the Democrats and their policies, is it any surprise that we’re quickly turning into a wealthy oligarchy?

The Founding Fathers recognized that a free press is crucial to a free nation, and ratified the founding document to include tremendous protections. Now, under Democrats, what was meant to provide the people with a way to hold the powerful to account, the “press” is nothing more than propaganda, campaigning for the regime.

Ironically, WaPo coined the phrase “democracy dies in darkness”, but sadly the bureau is a major participant in suffocating democratic principles under the cover of political darkness and censorship.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.