American Uniparty undoes the purse strings for foreign nations, murder, and Big Brother tyranny

Before the year’s end, federal legislators are set to pass a new omnibus bill, with a $1.7 trillion price tag. Given their track record, it’s unlikely a single American believed the bill included anything but political agenda pork or congressional self-enrichment, yet, the priorities of our “civil servants” are beyond repugnant: war and personal pocket-lining, baby murder (especially for the sake of the “environment”), and the persecution of J6 prisoners.

Since the current conflict in Ukraine began earlier this year, Zelensky has remained in country, although he’s been busy on a tour of self-promotion, making digital appearances at many leftwing and globalist functions — the Grammys; the Democrat-run Congress where he received a standing ovation; this summer, a tech outlet reported that Zelensky “spoke at seven major tech events across Europe, challenging tech leaders to donate financial and technological resources to… Ukraine.”

Yet, for the first time, he’s leaving his homeland, and he’s headed straight to Washington — as Mitch McConnell said:

Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans. That’s how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment.

I mean, with Sam Bankman-Fried out of the picture, they must be in crisis talks, working new logistics on how to get taxpayer money to Ukraine, then back into the pockets of the politicians, right?

Next, per Laurel Duggan at The Daily Caller:

The omnibus spending bill currently under consideration in Congress includes a minimum of $575 million towards ‘family planning’ and ‘reproductive health,’ including areas where population growth ‘threatens biodiversity,’ according to the text of the bill.

As Daniel Greenfield said, “[the bill] does maintain the federal government’s ongoing commitment to human genocide.” Greenfield elaborates, saying:

The idea that the way to protect insects, fish and animals is by preventing human beings from having children is part of an approach known as Population, Health and Environment (PHE) which integrates population control into environmentalist initiatives.

(Obviously, “family planning” and “reproductive health” are euphemisms for abortion.)

Lastly, the bill includes a massive increase in funding for the weaponized Justice Department, specifically for the crusade against the J6 political prisoners:

The budget will increase by $212.1 million…. Previously, the DOJ requested Congress for only $34 million for its budget to fund 130 employees to investigate the 80 January 6 prisoners. … Attorney General Merrick Garland said in July the department did not need more funds to prosecute the prisoners but was happy to take additional means if provided.

Look how generous the government can be when waging a campaign against its own citizens!

The Uniparty Congress is without a doubt, engaged in economic warfare; they have fashioned themselves into domestic threats to both our welfare and our supreme rule of law. It’s only a matter of time before the house of cards collapses.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.