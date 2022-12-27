Alzheimer's disease found to be racist!

Pretty soon, "entrenched systemic racism" will be held responsible for snowstorms, too. They are, after all, white. And black folks often get stuck in them.

See?

Use the same logic to blame white people for black people developing Alzheimer's disease and dementia, its symptomatically similar affliction. The Department of Health and Human Services has done exactly that in its latest "report" about these diseases and how to combat them in..."culturally responsive" ways.

This involves "individuals and organizations respond(ing) respectfully and effectively to people of all cultures, languages, classes, races, ethnic backgrounds, disabilities, religions, genders, sexual orientations, and other diversity factors in a manner that recognizes, affirms, and values their worth."

What this has to do with anyone — of any "race, ethnic background ... gender or sexual orientation" becoming ill or not is harder to divine.

Nevertheless, someone must be to blame.

A whole race of them.

The HHS report posits that "structural inequities" — meaning white people — are contributing factors that increase the odds of a black person developing Alzheimer's or dementia. These "structural inequities" include "underinvestment in education systems, less walkable communities, decreased access to nutritious food, barriers to health care access and low-quality of care in their communities," among other such.

"Barriers to health care"?

Courtesy of America's first black president, access to health care has been enshrined in law as a right to which everyone is entitled, white or black. Sure, the Obamacare website was a barrier, but after a couple years, people learned to code.

Who is being prevented from walking — or exercising? In fact, it is in the suburbs — historically white — that people tend to walk the least — and drive the most — because stores are usually too far away from where people live to walk to them.

The opposite is true in cities, where millions of black folks live.

But never mind that.

Also the fact that age — white or black — is the single biggest risk factor for developing cognitive decline. Ask Joe Biden about that. More than two thirds of all people who suffer from Alzheimer's or dementia are 75 years old or older — and two thirds of those are women.

The HHS report discounts these and other objective measures such as genetic factors and lifestyle choices, the latter being the two things doctors consider the most important variables as regards to any person's — of any color's — chances of developing any disease and, if they do, suffering more seriously from it.

As an example, there is the greater likelihood of light-skinned, fair-haired people who spend a lot of time in the sun developing skin cancer. And then there is the correlation between eating too much — and getting too heavy — and getting heart disease.

No, the fact that black people seem to be at higher risk of developing Alzheimer's and dementia is simply the fault of white people and "structural racism." And the fix "requires addressing social determinants of health ... rather than focusing solely on individual behaviors."

The HHS report urges a focus on "cultural competence and equity." The former is an example of the impenetrable, supercilious gibberish produced by the woke left to confect a kind of ersatz intellectual superiority intended to baffle — and silence — questions the left regards as impertinent. To ask what "cultural competence" means, exactly, is to be racist.

As far as "equity" — everyone knows what that means. It means pay up, suckers. Also, shut up — because everything's all your fault.

None of this is new. But are they really saying black people aren't competent to prevent their own Alzheimer's?

During the height of the mass panic over COVID, when people who refused to pretend they were sick — as by wearing "masks" that prevent the transmission of sickness like how a chain link fence prevents the passage of mosquitoes — they were accused of being...racist, because black folks seemed to have a greater tendency to get COVID and to become seriously sick if they got it.

Obviously, those people — those white people — wanted black people to get COVID.

But, as it turned out, it wasn't being black that was the risk factor. It was — chiefly — being obese. And — as it turns out — more black (and hispanic) people are obese than white people. Of course, this is also the fault of white people. Not the people who ate too much of the wrong food, didn't choose to exercise, and may have had the bad luck to have inherited a genetic propensity toward obesity.

Just as the snow that's coming is also a sneaky manifestation of "entrenched systemic racism." Don't whites control the weather, too?

As far as "equity" goes, what is meant by that is equality — of outcomes — irrespective of individual actions. If you have, it is because others do not. In effect, you took what you have from them — and thus owe them..."equity."

If you are afflicted by a sickness, it isn't bad luck or the consequence of what you did — or did not do. It is the fault of someone else...who is always happens to be white.

Interestingly, the second in command at HHS is Admiral "Rachel" Levine, a white man who now "identifies" as a white woman. Clearly, "she" is part of the "entrenched" system that "her" agency insists is responsible for every case of Alzheimer's and dementia suffered by black folks.

Perhaps reparations are in order?

At least we learned from the great brilliant ones that skin color is less fungible than gender.

A.J. Rice is president & CEO of Publius PR, editor-in-chief of The Publius National Post, and author of the #1 Amazon bestseller The Woking Dead: How Society's Vogue Virus Destroys Our Culture.

