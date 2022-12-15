All of a sudden, Gavin Newsom notices that open borders will 'break' California

So much for "you're all welcome in California," as California's former leftist governor, Jerry Brown, memorably advised incoming illegals.

With the ending of Title 42 on Dec. 21, which permitted the expulsion of so-called asylum seekers on pandemic grounds, Brown's leftist successor, Gavin Newsom, is saying something else.

According to Fox News:

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California warned Monday that President Biden's plan to reverse former President Donald Trump's border policies could "break" his state. The Biden administration is planning to lift the Trump-era Title 42 policy, which allows police and border officers to expedite the expulsion of illegal immigrants. Newsom, speaking to ABC News on Monday, said, "The fact is, what we’ve got right now is not working and is about to break in a post-42 world unless we take some responsibility and ownership.

By official estimates, 14,000 illegal border crossers are expected to enter the U.S. claiming asylum per day once the pandemic prevention measure is dropped.

Illegal border crossers are now rolling in from more than 100 nations with the border areas of Mexico beginning to fill with people awaiting the Dec. 21 starting bell. Just the communist hellhole Cuba is reportedly expected to literally empty out, according to the New York Times.

This has been going on for some time now, and all of a sudden Newsom is concerned, which is weird stuff.

It's kind of laughable, given that California already has invited them in and currently houses a quarter of the nation's illegals, based on its banquet of benefits, including free tuition, free health care, free housing, free guaranteed incomes, stimulus checks, COVID relief checks and other free stuff, no legal entry required.

Newsom claimed the U.S. government is sending "more and more" migrants to California because the state is "taking care of folks." "The more we do, the burden is placed disproportionate on us," he said. "We're already at capacity at nine of our sites," Newsom continued. "We can't continue to fund all of these sites because of the budgetary pressures now being placed on this state and the offsetting issues that I have to address.… The reality is, unless we're doing what we're doing, people will end up on the streets."

Maybe if you take that cheese out of that mouse trap, Gavin, they will go someplace else.

It's an interesting switch, because Newsom and his predecessors have been such loud advocates for free stuff and equal rights for illegals.

I suspect that one reason Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas's Gov. Greg Abbott didn't bus or fly their groups of illegals to California is that they suspected there would be no screaming about it, the way there was in Chicago, Washington, New York, and Martha's Vineyard, which drew a lot of publicity to the matter, important publicity because the migrants were indeed costing those states billions and the mainstream media was not covering the issue.

That's exactly the argument that Newsom is making now.

So now we learn that he has some kind of concern about spending, another thing that comes as a surprise, and it seems that the $1 billion California has spent on illegals, as cited by Fox News (I think the amount is bigger) is too much and someone else's state needs to take these illegals. Good luck with that, Gav -- try busing them to a conservative state and see what the voters say.

The state, of course, is bleeding productive people who form the tax base, with tens of thousands fleeing to states such as Florida where they won't be taxed and regulated to death, leaving California with fewer taxpayers and more indigents who have no reason to leave, while the tech downturn has cut another huge chunk out of the tax base as workers in those industries experience mass layoffs. The state is now sporting a $25 billion budget deficit at a time when they had expected a $100 billion surplus. As Ernest Hemingway reputedly said when asked how bankruptcy happens: "Gradually, then suddenly."

Economics alone may be driving his statement.

But there are other things, too. One, the complaints from other Democrats in Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, and Martha's Vineyard give Newsom a lot of cover from the politically correct crowd which hails immigrants without distinguishing legal from illegal, ll as purely beneficial to America. Voters know that that's not true, so now Newsom is stating the obvious.

It may be that a new Democrat narrative has been crafted and Newsom is going along with that narrative as he always does.

Two, Newsom is a likely candidate to attempt a run for president in 2024, despite his claims that he has no such intentions. When he made that statement, he qualified it as being behind Joe Biden all the way were he to choose to run. It may well be that his doddering mental faculties may prevent that or trigger a place coup, or, he may die in office.

Speaking out against the high cost of illegal immigration is a mainstream position that appeals to voters of all stripes. That he's doing it now suggests he expects Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, and that he has a plan to seek the White House when Biden does.

It's a mixture of cynicism and disingenuousness. No wonder this guy is known as Joe Isuzu among the locals.

Image: Screen shots from two shareable YouTube videos, montage.