Ahhh, Christmas 'miracles' in D.C., with a rare display of bipartisanship

We know that the powers that be in D.C. as well as in state and local administrations, are deeply divided.

The division runs so deep that they are unable to provide citizens with clean water, as we have seen in the city of Flint, Michigan and more recently, in Mississippi. Water is an essential need and yet in one of the world's richest and most developed democracies, that need isn’t fulfilled.

If you ask Democrats, they will blame local GOP politicians, GOP leaders in Washington, and racism. If you as Republicans will blame woke Democrats for pushing their far-left agenda instead of caring for clean water. If you ask local authorities they will blame D.C. for not caring for people.

The blame game continues interminably while citizens fall sick after consuming contaminated water.

This is a broken system.

Experts claim that only miracles can make this system work.

So can miracles occur?

Recently, a bill that costs $1.7 trillion was presented to the Senate and the House for consideration.

What’s in this bill?

There is $45 billion in military, humanitarian and economic aid for Ukraine that adds to the $66 billion that D.C. has already earmarked and sent.

The recipients of these taxpayer funds also include LGBTQ students, LGBTQ Museums, something called the Trans Latina Coalition, and U.S. attorneys targeting January 6 protestors.

The bill funds the creation of a new “pandemic czar,” without details of how this czar's actions will affect the lives of the proletariat.

The bill amends the Electoral Count Act, raising the requirement for objections to a state’s electoral votes from one member of the House and one senator to 20% of the members from each chamber.

The bill potentially eliminates Medicaid coverage for millions of people who enrolled in the Medicaid public health insurance program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill adds to the national debt of $31 trillion.

The runs bill into 4,155 pages which means lawmakers had no time to read and comprehend the impact of this bill.

Yet, the seemingly impossible miracles that could make D.C. work occurred in the week heading to Christmas.

The first miracle was the omnibus bill was passed in the Senate by a vote of 68-29.

Obviously, each and every Democrat supported the bill, but eighteen Senate Republicans joined their Democrat colleagues in a rare display of bipartisanship to deliver for the Ukrainian people.

The names of these miracle-making GOP Senators are:

Roy Blunt (MO)

John Boozman (AR),

Shelley Moore Capito (WV)

Susan Collins (ME)

John Cornyn (TX)

Tom Cotton (AR)

Lindsey Graham (SC)

Jim Inhofe (OK)

Mitch McConnell (KY)

Jerry Moran (KS)

Lisa Murkowski (AK)

Robert Portman (OH)

Mitt Romney (UT)

Mike Rounds (SD)

Richard Shelby (AL)

John Thune (SD)

Roger Wicker (MS)

Todd Young (IN)

Next, the Bill was dispatched to the House.

This is where two miracles occurred.

The first was nine House Republicans voted with Democrat colleagues to help the Ukrainian people,

The names of these miracle-making House members are:

Liz Cheney (WY)

Rodney Davis (IL)

Adam Kinzinger (IL)

Brian Fitzpatrick (PA)

Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA)

Chris Jacobs (NY)

John Katko (NY)

Fred Upton (MI)

Steve Womack (AR)

How did these miracles occur in both the Senate and the House?

Most likely quid pro quo deals were struck behind the scenes between the Democrat Leadership and these ‘Republicans.’

Perhaps for ‘conservatives’ such as Romney, McConnell, Cheney, Kinzinger, etc., it was scorn for the MAGA Republicans who opposed the bill.

Now for the final and perhaps most startling miracle of the season.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a.k.a., AOC of New York was the lone Democrat in Congress to oppose the bill while her fellow Squad member, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, voted "present."

AOC is open borders advocate hence she opposed the expansion and funding of ICE and DHS, even if it was just funding for "processing" the border-surging migrants into the country.

Like a broken clock that is correct twice a day, AOC was right in being concerned about the “dramatic increases in defense spending,’ especially since most of it is unaccounted for and is occurring in a faraway land.

By stating the obvious in a party of universal deceit, AOC committed a revolutionary act.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez released the following statement following her ‘no’ vote on the omnibus spending bill: pic.twitter.com/90HZhhDbCt — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) December 23, 2022

The bill now makes its way to Biden’s desk where it will be signed and become law.

The bill is undemocratic because steals the power of the purse from the GOP until October 2023. With congressional terms just two years, it effectively robs the GOP of any effectiveness for about half its session. The GOP takes over the House next January and should have been able to decide spending for 24 months, but thanks to this bill they are 10 months short.

Yet Cheney and Kinzinger who cannot stop talking about defending democracy voted for this.

Abraham Lincoln defined democracy as “a government of the people, by the people, and for the people."

It is time to amend that definition.

Democracy is now a government of the swamp, by the swamp, and for the swamp.

This swamp is a nefarious alliance among elected officials, government agencies, the news media, corporate powers, arms dealers, the ‘intellectual’ class, etc.

The laws do not apply to the swamp.

The members of the swamp are not affected by problems such as inflation or the risk of being unemployed due to a faltering economy.

The swamp finds lucrative employment for members, relatives, and even talentless offspring, in media, in government, in corporate houses abroad, and even in campaigns.

They may virtue signal, profess altruism, and call other bigots, but every action taken by the members of this swamp is to benefit themselves, and this includes voting for bills such as the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill.

There is little in this bill that will benefit regular Americans or even regular Ukrainians.

This is a self-serving, self-promoting, self-preserving, corrupt, and nepotistic cabal.

Anyone such as President Trump who dares to challenge the monopoly of the swamp is targeted viciously and relentlessly.

This swamp controls the narrative via the news media and social media, which causes a section of the population to support the swamp unconditionally without realizing these swamp dwellers are working against their interests. The same section of people despise someone such as President Trump, despite benefiting from the booming economy that Trump presided upon.

It will take a miracle, i.e., not a D.C. miracle, but a real miracle to drain this swamp.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay license