After meeting with BlackRock's CEO, is Zelensky selling Ukraine to the highest bidder?

In early September, I came across a New York Times article detailing a meeting between Ukraine’s Zelensky and BlackRock’s Laurence Fink, which caught my attention in the worst of ways. Brief refresher: Fink’s investment firm is “among several high-powered firms pushing working families out of the [U.S.] housing market and into rentals,” and according to BlackRock’s own website:

Most recently, we began investing in new construction, purpose-built for-rent housing developments… Our focus is on building single-family rental housing….

Furthermore, “BlackRock invests in multifamily properties, apartment complexes, and other residential real estate. (As of March 31, 2022, BlackRock has invested $120 billion into the U.S.

residential real estate rental market.)

The Time article touted the meeting as a discussion on “how to attract investment in the country’s war-ravaged economy.” According to a statement released by Zelensky’s office, Fink provided “pro bono advice” on “setting up a reconstruction fund in support of the recovery of the Ukrainian economy” and this “fund” would accept money from both “public and private investors”.

Well isn’t Mr. Fink just a humanitarian! (How much of this money will actually go to the people, rather than the elites? I’d be willing to wager — zilch.)

But now, all the pieces are coming together….

Yesterday morning, the Russian news agency reported that Zelensky was planning to launch a “patronage program” offered to foreign entities, both public and private. From Zelensky’s own words just this past Tuesday:

Even now, we create a special patronage system. The system will enable leading countries and companies to take patronage over the reconstruction of Ukrainian regions, cities, industries, and enterprises.

The president alleged that a host of countries was interested in the program, including the United States, and additionally touted the move towards globalism and “green energy”:

We are already integrating Ukraine into the European Union. We have already become a part of the EU Single Market. We will become a part of the EU institutions. We have already joined the EU Single Energy System. We will become those whose potential in ‘green’ energy will replace dirty Russian fossil fuel for Europe.

So let me get this straight: Zelensky, under apparent “pro bono” advice from Fink, created a “patronage” scheme, which would auction off Ukrainian jurisdictions to the highest foreign bidder? And then this money would go into a “reconstruction” pot, before it likely disappears? (If we know anything about the notoriously corrupt country, we remain acutely aware of Ukraine’s penchant for money laundering, and its utter lack of transparency regarding the gravy train at the expense of America’s working class citizens.)

The term “patronage” bears with it an idea that the patron has the “power to control appointments to office or the right to privileges” — in 2015, The Guardian said the country was “marred by corruption so endemic that even the hospitals appear to be infected” — so I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Zelensky’s program fulfills the full meaning of the word.

Jumping into bed with Wall Street billionaires and corrupt global leaders to sell out your country? Sounds like Joe and Hunter Biden, or Obama, or Dick Cheney, or Chinless Mitch — it appears as though Zelensky is cut from the same cloth as some of the worst traitors in American history.

