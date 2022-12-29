Advocate for the homeless denounces ‘Christian capitalists’

Kevin Nye’s Twitter bio uses pronouns, includes a Pride flag, and provides a link to purchase his new book, Grace Can Lead Us home: A Christian Call to End Homelessness. Yet, just a few tweets down, you’ll find this:

The Christian capitalists wanna argue with me in the comments and I am NOT in the mood. Come join the fun! Bring some Kleenex for them, they’re very worked up. https://t.co/eVRHNimHId — kevin nye (@kevinmnye1) December 29, 2022

As far as I know, both parties to a rental agreement (landlord and tenant) enter into the contract consensually — no one is holding a gun to the head of someone deciding whether or not to rent. Eviction only enters the equation for a handful of reasons, all of which would be an at-fault scenario on behalf of the tenant. The beauty of capitalism is that if the tenant honors the agreed upon contract (an agreement they freely entered into), it incentivizes the landlord to keep the tenant housed in the property — there’s no reason for a property owner to evict when the leasee simply does what they said they would do.

I recall a Bible verse from the book of Matthew, uttered by Jesus Christ himself during his Sermon on the Mount; it reads, “Let what you say be simply ‘Yes’ or ‘No’; anything more than this comes from evil.” Scripture in the book of James also states, “But above all, my brothers, do not swear, either by heaven or by earth or by any other oath, but let your ‘yes’ be yes and your ‘no’ be no, so that you may not fall under condemnation.”

Yet, Nye feels the need to attack the one being trod, rather than the treader. A typical godless communist.

One of the comments notated this:

Despite the virtue-signaling against “colonialism”, I have a sneaking suspicion that these two dunces (Nye and the female Twitter user) don’t find themselves unhoused — they likely own or rent, ergo, they condemn themselves by occupying a space on land once “owned” by the indigenous populations of these United States.

The exchange actually brings to mind the unthinking ramblings of a leftist I know as she decried the tragedy of “colonialism” and “westward expansion.” As a resident of Tucson, Arizona, she initially rented, before eventually buying a home on land once under the authority of native peoples like the Tohono O’odham; all thanks to her daddy’s money no less. Hypocritical capitalist colonizer much? I’d say so.

(Un)ironically, while Nye holds a philosophy of anti-capitalism, he hocks his new book. As far as I could tell after reading through his website and the various places the book is sold, it appears to be a for-profit venture — I saw no mention of any charitable deed with the proceeds (if the book even brings in anything substantial).

Furthermore, I wonder how many homeless people Nye is housing in his home? Surely for one full of such altruistic outpourings, this virtue-signaler would let us know if he were. Yet, all I could find on his website though was, “Kevin currently lives with his wife and son in Minneapolis, MN[.]”

And last but not least, the most twisted irony of all: property owners may not dictate what they can and cannot do with their own inanimate property because, as many users noted, eviction is a ‘failure to love thy neighbor.’ But women can slaughter their neighbors (babies in the womb) all day long no problem? Yeah, okay. (Nye also appears to be pro-abortion: here and here.)

To end, see the best zinger below:

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.