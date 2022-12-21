Pfizer CEO ‘surprised’ that ‘they’ suggested mRNA technology in the Covid shot

In light of current headlines like “died suddenly” a video from March of 2022 is suddenly making the rounds on social media, starring Albert Bourla, the current CEO of Pfizer.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla admitted that the mRNA technology had never been successful, and he was surprised that mRNA was the method used for a global vaccination rollout.



Why would they use a technology that they knew was unsuccessful, and potentially deadly?

Now, don’t forget, Bourla also admitted early on that he hadn’t received the vaccine, but that was only because he didn’t want to exploit his position and take it from someone who really needed it. Even the “fact-checker” outlets conceded to this, reporting that:

Mr. Bourla… [was] asked when he plans to have his Covid-19 vaccination, to which he replies: ‘The sooner I can I will. The only sensitivity here…is that I don’t want to have an example that I am cutting the line. ‘I am 59-years-old, I am in good health, I’m not working in the frontline so my type is not recommended to get vaccination [sic].’

But don’t worry, he’s since been “vaccinated” because he told us he has, — I mean, no one would ever lie about that, right?

In an Epoch Times piece from December 12:

According to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), as of Dec. 2, 2022, a total of 906,544 adverse events had been reported regarding all approved COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, including 15,584 deaths. These COVID-19 vaccines have led to more adverse event reports in the VAERS system than all reports made in the past three decades. Specifically, the number of COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths has exceeded 55 percent of all VAERS vaccine death reports.

See a recent tweet below from Elon Musk:





Much will come to light as Fauci loses power. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

The resurfaced video shown above depicts Bourla asserting that mRNA technology was a delivery system that the pharmaceutical industry had “less experience” (meaning very little experience working with it), and saying “mRNA was a technology that never delivered a single product… not vaccine, not any other medicine.” Therefore, Bourla was “surprised” and found it “counterintuitive” when “they” suggested it as a vehicle for the Covid-19 vaccine.

And there it is: they. This really is going to be Nuremberg 2.0 — Bourla was just following the direction of others, it wasn’t his fault! Just like the German officers who were “just following orders.” And so the blame-game begins….

As we near the end of the year and reflect back on, perhaps the 2022 theme of “died suddenly” ought to be replaced with “finger-pointing” or “responsibility-shirkers.”

