$38 billion dollar check for Ukraine on the horizon, thanks to RINOs

As the new year approaches, I just have one question for the new beefed-up IRS: do I get to name Zelensky as a dependent when I file my taxes?

Seems like a legitimate question, especially as news emerged that Congress is “likely to deliver tens of billions [emphasis added] more to Ukraine in coming days[.]” Or better yet, since the explosion of the FTX scandal, do I get to claim all the members of Congress who lined their pockets and built up campaign war chests with my money, which had been laundered with the help of Zelensky’s government? According to congressional sources via The Dossier:

…there is a strong enough appetite in Congress, given the unanimously pro-war Democratic voting bloc, and the significant amount of Republicans who support the perpetual funding of the Zelensky government in Ukraine, to pass a bill by the end of next week that will deliver tens of billions of dollars into Kiev’s coffers.

($38 billion to be exact.)

Accountability seems like a logical contingency for unconstitutional spending — especially in the context of Sam Bankman-Fried, as well as recent revelations that American weapons are now beginning to “filter” into Africa and into the hands of terrorists from ISIS and Boko Haram — but according to Democrat Adam Smith, calls for a documented paper trail are merely “Russian propaganda.”

Smith is the chairman for the House Armed Services Committee, and speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum this past weekend he said, “Ukraine is spending the money really well[.]”

Huh? Ukraine, one of the most corrupt countries in Europe, is spending the money “really well”? That statement sure doesn’t jibe with fact. The Dossier previously reported that a top Pentagon official, Inspector General Sean O’Donnell, the very man who is supposed to ensure accountability, doesn’t even know where the arms and aid end up.

But here’s the kicker:

Notably, the $38 billion Biden Admin ask is the exact same number requested by Zelensky to fulfill his country’s expected 2023 budgetary deficit.

They’re not even trying to hide it.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.