When you consider what the Dems are offering…

The campaigning is done, something for which we can all be very grateful. After tomorrow most of us will be able to watch television without the constant annoyance of political ads. The election posters and billboards will soon no longer be an eyesore across our land. But now comes the vitally important part, the time to vote, the time to take back America from the Democrats and elitists who:

Cannot accept the concept of life in the womb;

For the first time in the history of our world cannot tell a man from a woman or a boy from a girl;

Are encouraging children to be whatever gender they choose through the use of chemicals and surgical mutilation;

Won’t protect our borders from massive illegal invasion and the flood of fentanyl that is killing Americans by the thousands;

Think that it is constitutional to force Americans to participate in medical experimentation in response to a man-made virus that as it turned out may not be nearly as deadly (when physicians are allowed to practice medicine)as the vaccinations they have forced on the world;

Are destroying the economy of western nations through a fraudulent climate crisis and the destruction of the fossil fuel industry;

Are destroying what has made America and western civilization strong and successful, the principles that are imbedded in our Judeo-Christian roots;

Threaten to turn our civilized world back into some semblance of the dark ages except with nuclear weapons.

The most important thing of all is now left to each of us. We must vote! We must say No! to the destruction of our constitutional republic. We must say No! to the destruction of our world order! We must say No! to the rapid encroachment of socialism and communism on our nation.

We must vote Yes! in support of the United States Constitution, we must vote Yes! to limiting the constitutional abuses by our Federal Government. We must vote Yes! in support of the Border Patrol, Yes! in support of local and state law enforcement, Yes! in support of equal justice under the law and Yes! in support of the freedoms that have made America great.

We are not today being asked to serve in the military. We are not today being asked to give our lives for our country as countless thousands have done to preserve our freedoms. We are just being asked to do a simple but hugely important thing, to vote.

If you don’t vote today and we lose America to the extremists on the left, you will share responsibility for the greatest loss the world has experienced since the fall of man. Today is Election Day. For all that is good, for all that you love, for all that matters, Vote!

