What happens now on abortion?

Apparently, the abortion issue got many women to vote in 2022. So what happens now? Well, the "Dobbs protest" got women to show up and it probably stopped some of the red wave in blue states. Did it do anything more that file a protest? The answer is no, and President Biden just gave the protest vote a dose of reality.

President Biden does not expect to be able to codify Roe v. Wade into law despite Republicans poor performance in the midterms, he said Monday. Biden made the comments during a press conference following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali. Biden had previously vowed to codify Roe after the midterms if Democrats kept control of Congress, but Republicans appear poised to take the House. "Mr. President, what should Americans expect from Congress as it relates to abortion rights after the midterms?" a reporter shouted. "I don't think they can expect much of anything other than we're going to maintain our positions," Biden responded. "I'm not going to get into more questions. I shouldn't even answer your question." "I don't think there's enough votes to codify unless something happens unusual in the House," he continued. "I think we're going to come very close in the house, but I don't think we're going to make it."

So where does that leave all those women who were motivated to vote against Dobbs? They were promised that President Biden would sign a bill, in fact his first bill, to codify Roe. These "abortion voters" won't get "the return of Roe" or anything like that. Biden and company won't be signing a new amendment to the U.S. Constitution. They don't have the votes for that either.

What are these abortion protest voters going to get? A new electric bill this winter and maybe a layoff notice. Maybe these abortion protest voters should have voted for a better energy policy or public spending.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: James McNellis