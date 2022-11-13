Were the midterm elections the establishment’s latest trap for Trump?

From the day Donald Trump became a force to reckon with in the GOP, the D.C establishment has relentlessly worked to ruin Trump politically.

In 2017, the Democrats concocted and amplified the Trump-Russia collusion hoax that caused the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. Following an almost two-year probe. Mueller's team conducted raids on Trump allies and his lawyer. At every point during the probe, the media claimed the walls were closing in on Trump and that he would be compelled to resign in shame.

When the Trump-Russia collusion hoax failed, they impeached Trump, baselessly claiming that he was soliciting foreign interference in U.S. elections during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

When they were not fabricating hoaxes, they engaged in other baseless claims. On some days they claimed Trump was a sinister dictator, on others he was a criminal genius. On all days, they called Trump imbecilic and bigoted.

All through these scandalous violations and phony charges, the GOP leadership were spectators when they should have been fighters. When the powerful become spectators in response to baseless attacks on any ally, it means they are supporting the attackers..

For the 2020 presidential elections, big media and big tech suppressed the biggest story of the election cycle regarding Hunter Biden's shady business dealings enabled by then-Vice President Joe Biden. A poll showed that nearly four of five Americans believe that “truthful” coverage would have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Mark Zuckerberg spent $419 million to enable far-left activists to infiltrate sacrosanct electoral infrastructure and push for mail-in voting.

Some 69% of voters nationwide cast their ballot nontraditionally, i.e., by mail and/or before Election Day as a result of this effort.

Once again, the GOP establishment showed no support for Trump or the mandate of the people. The Democrats branded him and his supporters election deniers for merely asking obvious questions.

When the protests at the Capitol building went overboard, the Democrats baselessly impeached Trump again, this time for "incitement of insurrection" and they claimed with certitude that it was the end of Trump as a political force.

Next, the Democrats set up the January 6 committee to incriminate Trump for the 'insurrection'. This was a sequel to the Trump-Russia probe, but the actual goal was to prevent Trump from running in 2024.

The Biden DOJ and FBI raided Trump’s home without much reason while government officials in New York continue to investigate his businesses.

Despite this, Trump remains a powerful political force because he has the support of the people.

Biden’s catastrophic misgovernance has caused immense suffering for the citizens. All signs were that the GOP would take by the House and perhaps even the Senate with considerable ease.

It would have brought a halt to all the gratuitous probes, primarily the January 6 probe. The GOP could have probed January 6 ‘insurrection’ and the various insanities that the Democrats engaged in during COVID-19 lockdowns. Biden could have been impeached for violation of his oath of office by not enforcing the law at the border.

In other words, the misdeeds of the establishment would be exposed and Trump would see a resurgence.

Did anybody really think this midterm win was going to be easy?

There were many things that went wrong.

The GOP, and surprisingly, the media, pushed the narrative of the red wave, which probably sowed seeds of complacency among GOP voters, causing them to remain home, presuming a victory was inevitable.

Mail-in voting that should be allowed in emergency situations pnly remained widespread. In the 23 states with party registration data, 45% of early voters were Democrats, while 33.3% of early voters were Republicans. The GOP leadership did nothing to change these rules in various states or protest after the obvious potential for fishy business. Mail-in voting is illegal in most democracies.

Mitch McConnell conceded defeat in the Senate months before the elections by attacking MAGA candidates.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- this could have been overturned in January 2023, but instead, it was done in August, a few months before the elections. The Democrats suddenly had an issue upon which they could peddle fear and paranoia. Was this done upon consultation with the GOP establishment?

Next was the elevation of Ron DeSantis

When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, the media coverage of it was surprisingly less critical than how it usually is when a natural disaster strikes a GOP state.

It has to be remembered that any hurricane, irrespective of how well it is managed, will leave devastation. There will always be irate and dissatisfied citizens who think the government hasn’t done enough. Yet the Democrat media did look for these stories to make headlines out of them. They overall allowed the narrative that DeSantis had managed the hurricane well, and even Joe Biden praised him. There was footage of the two men working together, which many hailed.

DeSantis's Democrat opponent, Charlie Crist, supported the hugely unpopular Biden. Crist claimed he would bring mask mandates back to Florida and supported vaccine mandates.

Crist favored banning assault weapons and other gun control measures. Crist suspended political ads as Hurricane Ian neared Florida. It almost seemed like Crist was either ordered to lose or was chosen because he was certain to lose.

Then the results were declared.

DeSantis won by nearly 20 points; it was an emphatic victory. 'Experts' compared this to Trump’s victory in 2020 by 3.4 points. The implication being that DeSantis has outdone Trump by myriad times. The overlooked the fact that in 2020, Trump received 5.6 million votes in Florida in 2020 while DeSantis received 4.6 million votes in 2022.

What was Trump’s record that night?

Trump Endorsed Candidates: 174-9! — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 9, 2022

Trump’s success rate is a very strong 95 percent.

But that hardly mattered, the narrative was that DeSantis’s victory was a bigger triumph than the success of Trump-endorsed candidates.

Some slammed Trump’s ego as a problem, they probably missed DeSantis's adverts claiming to be God’s chosen one.

They also said DeSantis is more disciplined communicator than Trump.

It could also mean that DeSantis is so unpopular that despite his record on governance, mass Republican and anti-socialist Latin American migration to Florida, disciplined messaging, relatively favorable media, and being pitted against a weak Crist, received 1 million fewer votes than Trump.

So who is supporting DeSantis?

David Frum, Chuck Todd, the WaPo, CNN, Maggie Haberman, Bill Maher, the Never Trumpers, Karl Rove and Piers Morgan are fond of DeSantis. Fox News and the New York Post also have moved on to DeSantis.

Surprisingly few are blaming the real culprits, the individuals in charge, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and Ronna McDaniel.

It certainly seem very suspicious that Trump is blamed for the losses in an electoral contest where his name wasn’t on the ballot, he held no official post in the party and he has a 95 percent success rate with his endorsements.

Perhaps this another strategy by the GOP establishment, backed by the D.C establishment, to force Trump out, they have been trying this for seven years.

There are two open questions here.

Did the GOP deliberately allow a lapse in standards in order that some losses would occur which they could use as a reason to force Trump out?

Did they lose despite trying and are now using this loss to force Trump out?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License