Voters want more drilling

As we try to understand the Biden administration's policy about Venezuela, we hear that voters want more oil here, not down there. This is from the I&I/TIPP Poll:

With the holiday season upon us, the gift-giving and feasting seasons are also in full swing. But this year, Americans will find the prices they pay for holiday essentials higher than ever. Much of that is due to the soaring price of something we all take for granted: diesel fuel. Diesel fuel prices are up roughly 50% from last year, in large part due to fast-dwindling supplies, affecting the cost of everything, including food, transportation, manufactured goods, even gifts. Ships use diesel fuel. So do trucks and trains. Desperate farmers need diesel to fuel their tractors and other farm equipment. It all adds up to higher costs. Can something be done about this? Americans overwhelmingly answer yes, the latest I&I/TIPP Poll shows.

And it's probably not going to get better.

Where were these people on Election Day? Unfortunately, many voters thought making a statement on abortion or getting their college loans reduced was more important than the price of fuel. Or maybe all of the people who agree with that poll voted in Ohio, Florida, and Texas.

Will the Biden administration hear the voters and reverse their horrible energy policies? I hope so. However, I'm not optimistic, given their recent decision vis-à-vis Venezuela.

Image: lalabell68 via Pixabay, Pixabay License.